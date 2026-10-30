Prudential partners with MediConCen for instant doctor booking software

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2026 – Prudential Hong Kong Limited ("Prudential") today announced a collaboration with Hong Kong-based InsurTech start-up MediConCen ("MCC") and global payment solutions provider Mastercard to further enhance the medical experience for Prudential customers. Powered by MediConCen technology, which digitally connects medical appointment booking, expense pre-authorisation and B2B payment by Mastercard virtual card, the collaboration provides customers with a faster, more secure and seamless journey from accessing medical services to settling eligible medical expenses.

Representatives from Prudential, MediConCen, Mastercard and Chiron Medical Group mark the launch of a new collaboration to provide a more seamless healthcare journey for Prudential's eligible customers. Guests in attendance at the officiating ceremony include (from left to right): William Yeung, Co-founder and CEO, MediConCen; Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard; Candy Au Yeung, Chief Customer Operations and Health Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Limited; Wallace Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Chiron Medical Group.

Instant appointment booking, making it easier to access medical services when needed.

Instant pre-authorisation, providing earlier confirmation of eligible coverage before treatment.

Cashless settlement of approved medical expenses, reducing the need to pay upfront and submit claims for reimbursement afterwards.

In the initial phase, Chiron Medical Group ("Chiron") will serve as an inaugural provider partner, deploying the capability across their networks. This platform will expand to gradually include more providers including clinics, hospitals and medical networks across Hong Kong in the coming months, bringing the same effortless experience to even more customers.The collaboration marks another step in Prudential's efforts to enhance its Medical Expenses Direct Billing Service through technology and strategic partnerships. Eligible customers can benefit from:Together, these enhancements simplify the healthcare journey from booking and pre-authorisation to payment. Once an eligible medical expense is approved by Prudential, MCC facilitates settlement with the provider partner through the Mastercard virtual card. Provider partners will also have access to a dedicated portal for case handling and settlement, enabling prompt payment of approved claims with minimal paperwork.Candy Au Yeung, Chief Customer Operations and Health Officer, Prudential Hong Kong Limited, said: "This collaboration goes beyond direct billing by extending the journey upstream to appointment booking and pre-authorisation. It is an example of guided care in action, connecting the different parts of the customer journey across healthcare, technology and payments to further enhance our services and deliver a simpler, more convenient experience. We are also pleased to support home-grown InsurTech innovation as we continue to explore new solutions that provide customers with better experiences and greater peace of mind.""Nobody should have to worry about the bill when they are seeking treatment," said William Yeung, Co-founder and CEO, MediConCen. "We built the technology that makes the payment journey invisible. Booking, approval and settlement flow as one. The patient never pays upfront, the provider is paid securely, and Prudential Hong Kong keeps full control of every coverage decision. That is what cashless should feel like.""At Mastercard, we are committed to helping businesses move money more efficiently, securely and seamlessly. Through our virtual card capabilities, this collaboration enables a secure and streamlined digital settlement flow between insurers and healthcare providers, delivering greater efficiency, visibility and control to the claims process," said Helena Chen, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard. "Together with Prudential and MediConCen, we are demonstrating how commercial payments innovation can simplify complex B2B payment flows and support a more connected healthcare ecosystem."Wallace Wong, Chief Executive Officer, Chiron Medical Group, said: "We are extending the starting point of care even further — quality healthcare begins before patients even step into the clinic. From online appointment booking and consultation to claims settlement, the entire journey is seamlessly connected, allowing our teams to focus on clinical care."Beyond this collaboration, Prudential continues to support Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem by working with local technology and InsurTech companies to bring home-grown solutions into real-world insurance applications, helping drive industry innovation while delivering enhanced experiences for customers.Technology connects appointment booking, pre-approval and payment to enable a more streamlined medical expenses direct billing journey. With minimal change required on their part, customers benefit from enhanced backend connectivity that helps make the overall experience more seamless and efficient.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Visit www.prudential.com.hk for more information.