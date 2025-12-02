Magic Chess Season 4 and King of Fighters collaboration goes live on road to championship

THE KING OF FIGHTERS crossover marks MCGG's first-ever collaboration

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 December 2025—Magic Chess: Go Go (MCGG) launched its fourth season, teaming up with THE KING OF FIGHTERS (KOF) for the game's first collaboration. This milestone partnership brings the fighter universe to the chessboard with eight themed commander skins, two new synergies, and a KOF-inspired chessboard skin. In addition, players gain access to the Promo Diamonds event, new battle modes, and can fight their way to the top in the GO1 World Championship (GO1)—MCGG's first international tournament. Developed by the international video game company, MOONTON Games, the new season demonstrates its commitment to creating engaging gaming and esports experiences worldwide.MCGG kicks off its first-ever collaboration by joining forces with KOF—the legendary franchise that has inspired generations of gamers. The battlefield will be decked out in combat with eight all-new KOF-themed commander skins, featuring Aurora "Kula Diamond", Chou "Iori Yagami", Dyrroth "Chris", Karina "Leona", Guinevere "Athena Asamiya", Gusion "K'", Paquito "Terry Bogard", and Valir "Kyo Kusanagi". Be prepared to emerge a #FightersReborn as the collaboration unleashes two exclusive synergies, KOF and Mortal Rivals, alongside with a limited-time chessboard skin.The collaboration also introduces the Destined Duel event, where players can earn up to 70 Leona Draw Tokens, KOF Deploy Effects, and the Johnson "Death Chariot" skin. Set in a retro arcade-inspired interface, Destined Duel immerses players in the classic fighting spirit of KOF. Players can also enjoy Promo Diamonds (in-game currency) to unlock generous discounts on in-game items. By participating in events, logging in, and more, players can collect commanders and chessboard skins to upgrade their battlefield experience., said: "Working with KOF is a huge step for MCGG, and we're especially excited since its our first collaboration. Bringing this iconic franchise into our universe allows us explore new ways to merge strategy and combat while offering players more depth and variety in how they approach the game. This is not just a crossover—it's an expansion of our IP and a showcase of how our game can grow beyond auto chess while keeping strategic gameplay at its core. We're excited to see how players from both worlds adapt, compete, and make the MCGG battlefield their own!"The new Commander Power Cards introduces a new layer of strategy to the battlefield. Each commander now wields unique powers, allowing players to experiment with devastating combinations. Players can select their own Commander's Power Card for enhanced abilities or harness the strength of other Commanders for a unique advantage. Players can turn the tide of battle by picking the right cards at the right time—rewarding bold strategy and skill as they fight to dominate the chessboard.Step into the new Arena Mode, where every player has unlimited time in the preparation round to build their ultimate lineup. Plan your strategy, position your commanders, and unleash deadly combinations to dominate the battlefield. The Arena Mode features an exclusive ranking system, where players' ranks depend on the number of Arena Trophies. Win rounds, climb the leaderboard, and prove you have what it takes to be the top fighter!As the rounds progress, Commanders level up automatically and players receive random Go Go Cards and powerful Equipment to strengthen their forces. They can also purchase game-changing items from the Arena Shop to earn an edge in fights. Before each duel, engage in the high-stakes Betting Mechanism—double your trophies for massive rewards, but beware as one wrong move could cost you heavily.MCGG Season 4 returns with the MCGG Rising Star (MRS), offering 14 direct slots to the upcoming GO1. The inaugural edition of MCGG's most prestigious international tournament will take place alongside the M7 World Championship (M7) in Jakarta, Indonesia, in January 2026. As part of the M7 Carnival, MCGG will join Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) in turning Indonesia into a global sporting stage, uniting top teams, players, and fans from around the world in a celebration of esports.With its democratic and accessible gameplay, MCGG makes it possible for any player to compete at the highest level. By empowering all players to rise as champions, MCGG brings its vision of inclusive esports onto the international stage. The title will make history at the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Bangkok, Thailand, marking the first time a mobile auto chess game will feature at the biennial regional sporting event. On 12 December, the MCGG demonstration match will open the Games with a #BattleofWits, where every player has the chance to test their strategies, outsmart their opponents, and prove that anyone can rise to become a champion.Chong added: "We're incredibly proud that MCGG has reached international sporting stages, standing alongside both esports and traditional sports. Tournaments like the GO1 World Championship and the SEA Games give us the chance to uncover hidden champions—players whose talent and strategy might otherwise go unseen. Our goal has always been to empower everyday players through the game, and we're excited to see our vision come to life on these big stages."Find out more about MCGG on the official website. About MOONTON Games

Established in 2014, MOONTON Games is a global video game company dedicated to gaming development, publication, and esports. With more than 2,000 employees worldwide, the company operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Latin America, and China. It has successfully launched several high-profile mobile games globally and has built long-term relationships with governments and esports organizations in more than 30 countries around the world. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is its current star game and the leading mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game worldwide. For more information, visit https://en.moonton.com.