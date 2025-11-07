Luxshare Precision reports strong Q3 revenue and profit growth

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 7 November 2025 - Luxshare Precision (002475.SZ) announced its Q3 2025 financial results on October 30. In the third quarter, the company achieved approximately RMB96.411 billion in revenue, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 31.03%. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached RMB4.874 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 32.49%. For the first three quarters of 2025, the company achieved approximately RMB220.915 billion in revenue, representing a year-on-year growth of 24.69%, and the net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached RMB11.518 billion, up 26.92% year-on-year. Basic earnings per share stood at RMB1.59, increasing 26.19% compared to the same period last year.



According to the report, in the first three quarters of 2025, despite the complex and evolving global political and economic landscape and the ongoing restructuring of global supply chains, the company seized strategic opportunities and remained committed to executing its "Three Five-Year" strategic plan, achieving steady and high-quality growth. The company continued to strengthen its three core business segments—consumer electronics, communications and data centers, and automotive—driving coordinated development across these segments through a development strategy driven by "organic growth and external expansion" twin engines.



Sustained Growth Momentum in Consumer Electronics

Luxshare Precision continued to deliver solid performance in the consumer electronics segment, reflecting its strong technological capabilities. In September 2025, Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series. According to Counterpoint Research, sales in the first 10 days after launch were 14% higher than those of the iPhone 16 series during the same period, with sales of the standard model in China nearly doubling. Luxshare Precision undertook full-series production of the iPhone 17, participating extensively from component manufacturing to final assembly, covering key modules such as wireless chargers, acoustic components, and linear motors—demonstrating its comprehensive vertical integration advantage. Guotai Haitong Securities noted that the strong market response to the iPhone 17, together with the anticipated launch of the foldable iPhone and potential AI functionality upgrades in iOS 26.4 in 2026, could accelerate replacement demand among existing users, further driving Apple's overall shipment growth and enhancing Luxshare Precision's profit flexibility.



At the same time, Luxshare Precision completed the acquisition of equity interests and assets from several subsidiaries under Wingtech Technology on July 2, expanding its ODM's manufacturing capacity and customer base while creating synergies with its existing clients. According to Guosen Securities, non-recurring gains made a notable contribution to Luxshare Precision's third-quarter results, with income of RMB 479 million arising from "the acquisition cost of subsidiaries being lower than the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired" (including Leoni and Wingtech's ODM/OEM assets), reflecting accounting gains generated through external expansion.



Amid the wave of AI-driven intelligent transformation, demand for smart devices such as AI smartphones, AI laptops, and AR/VR products has surged, driving the need for high-precision, miniaturized, and multi-functional integrated components. Leveraging its accumulated expertise in acoustics, optics, electronics, thermal management, radio frequency, and structural parts, together with its vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, Luxshare Precision has become one of the few suppliers capable of providing comprehensive AI terminal solutions, injecting new momentum into the company's sustained business growth.



Steady Momentum in AI and Automotive Businesses

The communications and data center segment benefited from the rapid global growth of generative AI applications, as AI servers and data center infrastructure construction continued to accelerate, driving increased demand for high-speed optoelectronic interconnects, thermal management, and power solutions. Luxshare Precision possesses vertically integrated capabilities in high-speed interconnect and optoelectronic technologies, with related products already adopted by multiple global cloud service providers and equipment manufacturers, supporting steady expansion of the segment's business scale.



Leveraging its strengths in connector technology, Luxshare Precision has achieved full-chain integration for 224G electrical connections. At the China International Optoelectronic Exposition (CIOE) held in Shenzhen in September, the company showcased AI server application solutions including CPC (Co-Packaged Copper Interconnection), CPO (Co-Packaged Optics), and HVDC (High-Density Power), demonstrating further enhancement of its R&D and supply capabilities in AI cluster components. Meanwhile, the company has been actively expanding cooperation with global technology leaders such as NVIDIA and Meta, which is expected to become a new growth driver for its business performance.



In the automotive segment, as the penetration of smart cockpit and autonomous driving technologies continues to rise, the industry's transformation toward electrification, connectivity, intelligence, and shared mobility has further deepened. Luxshare Precision is progressively expanding its product applications from traditional wiring harnesses and automotive connectors to smart cockpit systems, driver-assistance solutions, and powertrain components. Leveraging Leoni Group's global production capacity and distribution network, the company is strengthening collaboration with international OEMs, driving steady growth in automotive component shipments and an increasing contribution from this segment to overall revenue.



Luxshare Precision is actively advancing its proposed listing in Hong Kong to further broaden its access to overseas capital markets. On August 18, 2025, Luxshare Precision officially submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. This application marks a substantial step forward in Luxshare Precision's capital market operations and internationalization strategy, providing greater financial flexibility to support the sustained development of its core business segments in AI terminals, communications, and automotive.



Luxshare Precision expects its net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company for the entire year of 2025 will reach between RMB 16.52 billion and RMB 17.19 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 23.6% to 28.6%, with earnings per share estimated at RMB 2.28 to 2.37. The company continues to deepen its globalization strategy, leveraging its overseas bases as strategic hubs to flexibly respond to regional demand and deliver resilient, cost-efficient global manufacturing solutions. Having been listed among the Fortune Global 500 for three consecutive years, Luxshare Precision will continue to drive steady business growth through a development strategy driven by "organic growth and external expansion" twin engines. Looking ahead, as the company advances its Hong Kong listing process, it is expected to further broaden its global capital market presence, strengthen its international competitiveness, and create greater value for investors and partners.

