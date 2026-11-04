Wolfbox unveils dash cameras and jump starters at SEMA

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolfbox, a leader in automotive electronics and off-road gear, will preview a slew of new and soon-to-launch automotive accessories at the SEMA Show 2026, Nov. 3–6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

At the North Hall, Booth #10339, Wolfbox will feature the trail-ready FlexPilot configurable four-channel mirror dash cam system, K9 Pro three-channel dash cam with full-color nighttime recording and NomadPixel 5 programmable off-road LED pods. Other showcase items will include portable tire inflators, jump starters, cordless vehicle-care tools and aftermarket pickup accessories.

"Wolfbox began with dash cams, and our customers have pushed us to solve more of what they face on and off the road," said Wolfbox product manager Jason Lo. "At SEMA, we're bringing that full range together, from camera systems to trail lighting, air tools and truck bed gear, so builders and buyers can see how it all works in vehicles."

FlexPilot: Camera Coverage Where Off-roaders/Overlanders/RVs Need It

Drivers of different vehicles have different needs when it comes to dash cams. Off-road drivers may need a close view of terrain near the wheels or underbody, while RV and trailer owners need coverage along the sides and behind the vehicle.

Built for trucks, off-road vehicles and RVs, the FlexPilot dash cam's QuadFlex™ system lets owners tailor camera coverage and screen layouts to their vehicles and how they use them. The system supports up to four cameras selected from five camera types, with mounting options at the bumper or mirror, on the tailgate, beneath the chassis or behind a trailer.

FlexPilot also includes a 12-inch, 1,500-nit adaptive display that automatically adjusts its brightness to ambient light. Select between single, dual, triple or quad views and which camera feeds appear.

Front and rear cameras use Sony STARVIS 2 sensors and record in 4K, while exterior, side and interior options record in 1080p.

Interested customers can preorder a unit to score benefits such as 35% early bird savings, an extra year of warranty, as well as a $10 gift card that can be used on the Wolfbox official website. Or follow the FlexPilot Kickstarter campaign progress at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wolfbox/wolfbox-flexpilot-multi-angle-monitoring-with-dash-cam?ref=67dep8.

K9 Pro: Excelling at Full-Color Recording, Even at Night

For rideshare drivers and families, the newly launched Wolfbox K9 Pro combines road recording with full-color cabin footage after dark for ultimate security. This dash cam records 4K video at the front, 2.5K inside the cabin and 2.5K at the rear. All three channels record simultaneously, bringing road and passenger-compartment footage together in one system.

The front camera uses a Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor, with HDR on both the front and rear cameras. The cabin camera has ColorAlive™ night vision to capture interior activity in full color after dark. The rear camera carries an IP69K rating for exterior use.

NomadPixel 5: Adding Personality to Trail Lighting

NomadPixel 5 combines off-road illumination with an app-controlled pixel display in a pair of five-inch, IP69K-rated LED pods. Owners can display custom text, graphics and animations, from a vehicle name to a club logo. Each light can be configured separately.

The LED pods deliver strong trail illumination at 8,850 raw lumens per light, or 17,700 per pair, with a rated beam distance of 275 meters at 1 lux per light.

Practical Tools for the Trail and Garage

For off-roaders and overlanders, the HyperFlow 60D portable off-road air compressor helps drivers air tires back up after trail use. Its twin-cylinder design delivers rated airflow of 5.1 CFM at 40 PSI, with a maximum pressure of 150 PSI and support for tires up to 40 inches.

Wolfbox will also unveil the MegaVolt 32 Air, which combines a jump starter rated at 6,000 peak amps, an air compressor, a power bank and an LED emergency light in one unit.

For vehicle care, Wolfbox will showcase two cordless electric air blowers. The MegaFlow 500 Pro is a heavy-duty cordless blower with stepless speed control and a swappable battery, designed for drying vehicles and clearing dust and debris after off-road trips.

Meanwhile, the more compact MegaFlow 200 Pro air duster pairs adjustable speed control and a built-in display with a one-press turbo button for maximum airflow, while its swappable battery supports long cleaning sessions.

Upgrades for Pickup Beds

Wolfbox also offers a solution for pickup owners who need more efficient access to their truck. The Retractable Bed Step with aluminum anti-slip treads has a 330-pound capacity and bolts onto compatible full-size and heavy-duty pickups without drilling.

Up Close with Wolfbox in the Silverado

At the Wolfbox booth, visitors can climb into a Wolfbox-branded 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 4WD to experience the in-vehicle products and watch camera feeds in real time. A camera-placement voting wall invites attendees to mark their preferred camera mounting positions and discuss the views they would find most useful.

An air duster-focused tabletop football game will give visitors a chance to try Wolfbox's cordless electric air dusters, using airflow to move a foam ball toward an opponent's goal. Nearby, a water-immersion display will show how well off-road and pixel lights operate while submerged.

From Nov. 1 to 7, Wolfbox is also offering $20 off orders of $100 or more on its official website with the code SEMA20.

Visit Wolfbox at SEMA Show 2026

Wolfbox

Booth #10339, North Hall

Las Vegas Convention Center

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Thursday, Nov. 5

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6

For more information, visit wolfbox.com and gears.wolfbox.com.