GEYOTO launches portable power station weighing 3.64 pounds

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEYOTO Technology Limited today announced the U.S. launch of the GEYOTO C260 Portable Power Station, a compact DC power solution designed to make portable energy easier to bring into everyday life. Weighing just 3.64 pounds, the C260 combines 256 watt-hours (Wh) of capacity, up to 100 watts (W) of output and seven physical ports in a lightweight, space-saving design. The product launches on Amazon on November 1, followed by GEYOTO's official website and TikTok Shop on November 10.

As outdoor lifestyles evolve, portable power needs are expanding beyond traditional camping. From weekend getaways and fishing trips to outdoor gatherings, mobile work and content creation, consumers increasingly rely on multiple electronic devices wherever they go. Conventional power banks may not provide sufficient capacity or output for these needs, while larger power stations can add unnecessary bulk to shorter trips. GEYOTO developed the C260 to bridge this gap, combining practical power, versatile connectivity and everyday portability.

Compact, Lightweight Design for Life on the Move

Measuring just 3.43 × 3.43 × 6.69 inches (87 × 87 × 170 mm), the C260 features a compact profile that fits into backpacks and everyday travel bags. At 3.64 pounds, it can travel alongside personal essentials rather than becoming another bulky piece of equipment. Whether packed with a laptop, carried alongside camera gear or brought on a weekend fishing trip, the C260 makes portable energy easier to incorporate into everyday activities. Its grab-and-go design reflects GEYOTO's commitment to making power more convenient to carry.

256Wh Capacity With Up to 100W Output

Despite its compact dimensions, the C260 features a 256Wh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, equivalent to 80,000mAh at the battery cells' nominal 3.2V voltage, with up to 100W of total output. Compared with battery chemistries commonly found in conventional power banks, LFP generally offers greater thermal stability and a longer cycle life, making it well-suited for repeated everyday use. The C260 is designed to charge compatible smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones and selected lightweight laptops. By combining capacity and output in one portable unit, it helps users manage multiple charging needs without relying on several individual power banks. Actual charging performance and runtime depend on connected devices and operating conditions.

Seven Ports for Versatile Device Connectivity

The C260 features seven physical ports, including three USB-C, two USB-A, one Lightning and one DC connection. With five USB outputs, three charging inputs and four connector types, the station accommodates a range of charging requirements, with certain ports supporting both input and output functions. It supports simultaneous charging for up to five compatible USB devices within its combined 100W output limit. This integrated configuration helps simplify charging for users carrying multiple devices or sharing a power source with others.

Built Around Real-World Outdoor Experiences

From light camping and fishing trips to outdoor gatherings, the C260 makes it easier to keep essential devices powered. At a campsite, a smartphone (20W), rechargeable lantern (10W) and small USB fan (10W) represent a combined 40W load. Anglers can keep a smartphone (20W) and action camera charger (10W) powered during a day by the water, while friends at outdoor parties can share a charging hub for two smartphones (20W each) and a portable speaker (10W), totaling approximately 50W.

For outdoor photography and content creation, the C260 can support compatible camera battery chargers (15W), drone chargers (40W) and smartphones (20W), helping creators keep equipment ready between shoots. For work on the go, its compact, 3.64-pound design allows users to carry a portable power station alongside a laptop in the same backpack. With multiple devices often essential to a mobile workspace, the C260 offers a convenient way to manage everyday charging needs. For instance, a smartphone (30W), smartwatch (5W), earbuds (5W) and tablet (40W) represent a combined charging demand of 80W.

These illustrative power combinations fall within the C260's 100W total output rating, subject to individual port limits and device compatibility. Together, these applications reflect GEYOTO's mission, "Energy Everywhere. Connect Everything.", making portable power easier to integrate into the ways people explore, create and work.

Pricing and Availability

The GEYOTO C260 Portable Power Station launches in the United States on Amazon on November 1, 2026, with prices starting at $99.99. The product will also be available through GEYOTO's official website and TikTok Shop beginning November 10, 2026. Pricing and availability may vary by sales channel.

Consumers can explore the product through the following channels:

- Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HHN66XW6

- GEYOTO Official Website: https://www.geyoto.com/

- TikTok Shop: https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZT9yBqHoGFf5q-ORDIa/

For more information, visit https://www.geyoto.com/.