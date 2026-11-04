Armor appoints Nicholas Lee Chief Executive Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor, a global provider of managed cyber defense and compliance, today announced Nicholas Lee as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 2, 2026. Lee, most recently CEO of Fujitsu Intelligence, brings more than two decades of leadership experience building and scaling technology services businesses, including managed services and enterprise AI, and will lead Armor's next phase of growth.

Founder Chris Drake will become Chief Innovation Officer in a full-time role and remain on Armor's Board of Directors. He will work closely with Lee to explore emerging needs and develop future opportunities for the company.

"Solving hard problems for customers is what I love, and the past six months bringing Sovereign AI to market reminded me of that. My other priority was finding the right leader to help Armor scale," said Drake. "I've known Nicholas for 14 years and first tried to recruit him back then. His deep experience in cybersecurity and enterprise AI, and his track record scaling services businesses, make him exactly the right person to drive Armor's growth."

Lee spent much of his career at Fujitsu, where he built managed security and services businesses and led global services portfolios serving enterprise and public sector customers. As CEO of Fujitsu Intelligence, he built and scaled the company's data and AI business, turning emerging capabilities into solutions that deliver measurable customer value.

"Armor combines a proven cybersecurity business with an exciting opportunity to help customers adopt AI securely and confidently," said Lee. "Sovereign AI is a strong example of that opportunity. My first priority is to listen to our people, customers, and partners and build on the company's strengths. I look forward to working with Drake and the team to strengthen our cybersecurity services, secure the AI era and deliver measurable customers outcomes."

Learn more at armor.com