Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Ansarada

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Armor appoints Nicholas Lee Chief Executive Officer

November 04, 2026 | 10:57
(0) user say
Cybersecurity vendor Armor named former Fujitsu Intelligence executive Nicholas Lee as Chief Executive Officer, while founder Chris Drake transitioned to Chief Innovation Officer.

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Armor, a global provider of managed cyber defense and compliance, today announced Nicholas Lee as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 2, 2026. Lee, most recently CEO of Fujitsu Intelligence, brings more than two decades of leadership experience building and scaling technology services businesses, including managed services and enterprise AI, and will lead Armor's next phase of growth.

Founder Chris Drake will become Chief Innovation Officer in a full-time role and remain on Armor's Board of Directors. He will work closely with Lee to explore emerging needs and develop future opportunities for the company.

"Solving hard problems for customers is what I love, and the past six months bringing Sovereign AI to market reminded me of that. My other priority was finding the right leader to help Armor scale," said Drake. "I've known Nicholas for 14 years and first tried to recruit him back then. His deep experience in cybersecurity and enterprise AI, and his track record scaling services businesses, make him exactly the right person to drive Armor's growth."

Lee spent much of his career at Fujitsu, where he built managed security and services businesses and led global services portfolios serving enterprise and public sector customers. As CEO of Fujitsu Intelligence, he built and scaled the company's data and AI business, turning emerging capabilities into solutions that deliver measurable customer value.

"Armor combines a proven cybersecurity business with an exciting opportunity to help customers adopt AI securely and confidently," said Lee. "Sovereign AI is a strong example of that opportunity. My first priority is to listen to our people, customers, and partners and build on the company's strengths. I look forward to working with Drake and the team to strengthen our cybersecurity services, secure the AI era and deliver measurable customers outcomes."

Learn more at armor.com

By PR Newswire

Armor Defense Inc

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Armor Nicholas Lee Chris Drake Fujitsu Intelligence

Related Contents

Armor Warns Businesses Lag on AI Security

Armor Warns Businesses Lag on AI Security

Armor Collaborates with Oracle to Help Organizations Protect Their Critical Workloads

Armor Collaborates with Oracle to Help Organizations Protect Their Critical Workloads

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Wolfbox unveils dash cameras and jump starters at SEMA

Wolfbox unveils dash cameras and jump starters at SEMA

GEYOTO launches portable power station weighing 3.64 pounds

GEYOTO launches portable power station weighing 3.64 pounds

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Wolfbox unveils dash cameras and jump starters at SEMA

Wolfbox unveils dash cameras and jump starters at SEMA

GEYOTO launches portable power station weighing 3.64 pounds

GEYOTO launches portable power station weighing 3.64 pounds

Armor appoints Nicholas Lee Chief Executive Officer

Armor appoints Nicholas Lee Chief Executive Officer

USI unveils Wi-Fi 8 roadmap for artificial intelligence devices

USI unveils Wi-Fi 8 roadmap for artificial intelligence devices

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia Ansarada
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020