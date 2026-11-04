USI unveils Wi-Fi 8 roadmap for artificial intelligence devices

SHANGHAI, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USI today announced its Wi-Fi 8 (IEEE 802.11bn) roadmap, with product launch planned for the first quarter of 2027. Building on its Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 with System-in-Package (SiP) technology, USI is positioning itself to help customers capture the next wave of wireless innovation.

Wi-Fi 8 shifts focus from peak data rates to Ultra-High Reliability (UHR), efficiency, and consistent user experience. This matters as devices shrink, from smartphones and AI laptops to smart glasses, smart rings, and TWS earbuds, and must maintain stable connections despite limited antenna space, constrained battery capacity, and complex RF environments.

Key Wi-Fi 8 technologies include:

Multi-AP Coordination: Coordinated Beamforming (Co-BF) and Coordinated Spatial Reuse (Co-SR)

Dynamic Spectrum Optimization: Dynamic Sub-channel Operation (DSO)

PHY enhancements: Distributed Resource Unit (DRU), Enhanced Long Range (ELR), and Unequal Modulation (UEQM)

Together, these advances enable smarter, more coordinated wireless networks and extend advanced connectivity to wearables and next-generation robotics.

Shrinking form factors bring tighter space, battery, thermal, and power demands. USI draws on deep expertise in SiP design, RF engineering, wireless module integration, advanced packaging, and high-volume manufacturing to help customers reduce product size, optimize power consumption, and simplify system design. Its Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 SiP miniaturization, combined with advanced RF and shielding technologies, provides a strong base for the Wi-Fi 8 transition.

Wi-Fi 8 is also expected to drive deeper system-level integration across wireless ICs, RF front-end components, antennas, power management, and advanced packaging, so that wireless performance and miniaturization evolve together in wearable, mobile, and IoT products.

"Wi-Fi 8 is about more than faster speeds. It is about enabling devices to maintain reliable, consistent, and predictable connections in complex wireless environments. USI will combine its capabilities in wireless connectivity, RF design, SiP integration, and advanced process technology to help customers overcome the challenges of product miniaturization and rising system complexity, accelerating the time to market for next-generation smart devices." said Jessica Yu, Associate Vice President of Wireless & Wearable Miniaturization Solutions at USI.

Wi-Fi 6 and 6E improved network efficiency and expanded available spectrum, and Wi-Fi 7 significantly raised throughput, bandwidth, and responsiveness. Wi-Fi 8 goes further, delivering greater reliability, predictability, and efficiency in increasingly complex wireless environments.