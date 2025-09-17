Corporate

Lenovo Cyberport MoU 2025: Hong Kong Startup Global Launchpad

September 17, 2025 | 15:36
(0) user say
Cloud credits and ThinkEdge hardware target two hundred scale ups, giving founders Hong Kong startup support keywords and application links.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - Lenovo Hong Kong today announced the official signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cyberport, marking a significant step forward in promoting Hong Kong's innovation and technology development and fostering startup growth. This collaboration will fully integrate Lenovo's leading advantages in the global technology sector with Cyberport's rich experience in nurturing an innovation and technology ecosystem, jointly providing comprehensive support to Hong Kong's startups, from proof-of-concept to overseas market expansion.

Serena Cheung, General Manager of Lenovo Hong Kong and Macau, stated: "We are extremely pleased to forge this deeply significant strategic partnership with Cyberport. Cyberport has achieved remarkable success in nurturing startups, bringing together a vibrant force of innovation. Lenovo deeply understands the challenges and opportunities faced by startups in their growth journey. Through this collaboration, we hope to fully leverage our comprehensive strengths in technology, resources, global network, and investment incubation to provide holistic support to Hong Kong's startups, helping them transform innovative ideas into market-competitive solutions, and accelerating their journey towards the global market."

Dr. Rocky Cheng, CEO of Cyberport, stated: "We are delighted to sign this significant Memorandum of Understanding with Lenovo Hong Kong. As a national-level technology incubator and Hong Kong's key startup nurturing base, Cyberport is committed to building a robust innovation ecosystem that fully supports the growth of startups. Lenovo's profound strength in the global technology sector and its rich experience in fostering startup development will provide invaluable technical support, industry insights, and global expansion opportunities for our community companies. Through this partnership, we will jointly advance the development of artificial intelligence and digital technologies in Hong Kong, contributing to the growth of Hong Kong's digital economy and the development of smart cities."

According to the MoU, Lenovo and Cyberport will engage in deep cooperation across three core areas:

  1. Strengthening Ecosystem Development and Startup Enablement: Lenovo Hong Kong and its associated companies will jointly provide end-to-end market expansion support to startups within the Cyberport community through strong system integration capabilities and technological foundations, helping scale their innovative solutions. Lenovo will also actively participate in Cyberport's Investors Network, providing financial support to selected startups. Cyberport will collaborate closely with Lenovo to assist startups in establishing operations at Cyberport or expanding their businesses globally, and facilitate business collaboration between Lenovo and Cyberport community companies.
  2. Strategic Marketing and Ecosystem Engagement: Lenovo will support Cyberport-led events and co-organize training sessions and workshops to enhance startups' understanding of cutting-edge technology domains such as AI, cybersecurity, EdTech, HealthTech, PropTech, and the low-altitude economy. Lenovo will also fully utilize Cyberport's various facilities to host diverse marketing activities and showcase innovation and engage the broader technology ecosystem.
  3. Innovation Showcase and Digital Art Collaboration: Lenovo will showcase innovative cultural tourism technology at Cyberport's immersive Gallery and establish an Innovation Center at Cyberport to demonstrate its latest digital solutions and serve as a hub for technology-driven creativity. Cyberport will feature the Lenovo Innovation Center to visiting delegations, highlighting collaborative efforts in digital transformation and innovation.

Lenovo possesses extensive experience in empowering startups and is backed by a strong technology foundation:

  • Full-Stack Infrastructure and Service Integration Advantages: Lenovo offers a full-stack product portfolio and solutions, from AI devices to AI infrastructure, providing computing power and service support. Leveraging its strong service and system integration capabilities, Lenovo and its associated companies can help startups transform their solutions from proof-of-concept into practical applications and scale them up. Lenovo and its associated companies have 3,400 engineers in Hong Kong, holding over 100 data and AI-related certifications, with rich cross-industry experience.
  • Global Network: As a global platform, Lenovo leverages Hong Kong's role as an international hub to help startups expand into overseas markets. With Lenovo's global supply chain, legal, marketing, and sales expertise, covering 180 markets and over 30 manufacturing centers, it assists many startups in expanding internationally.
  • Investment and Incubation: Lenovo actively supports the development of cutting-edge technology in Hong Kong, having invested over HKD 1 billion to date, focusing on AI, big data, and cloud computing, and has supported the growth of over 30 local innovation and technology companies. Lenovo also collaborates with major universities, incubating over 20 startups, providing full-chain support including funding, technology, talent, and market channels to accelerate the commercialization of research outcomes.

This strategic partnership between Lenovo Hong Kong and Cyberport will further consolidate the strength of Hong Kong's innovation and technology ecosystem, providing robust backing for local startups to enter international markets. Both parties will, with innovation at the core and collaboration as the driving force, nurture more impactful technological solutions in Hong Kong and facilitate their expansion onto the world stage, propelling Hong Kong towards a new milestone as an international innovation and technology center.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and https://www.cyberport.hk/en.

By Lenovo

lenovo Lenovo Hong Kong Strategic partnership Cyberport Innovation technology development Startups global expansion

