Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BlueSpot AI Revealed Decade After AlphaGo

January 16, 2026 | 15:22
(0) user say
A decade following the groundbreaking AlphaGo triumph, developers unveiled BlueSpot, a new artificial intelligence system ahead of upcoming handicap match competitions in the strategic board game.

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Issued by Code Name: BlueSpot Operations

Code Name: BlueSpot, the Go AI that embodies novel technology, is introduced today at the dawn of the 10th-anniversary year of the historic AlphaGo–Lee Sedol match.

As the milestone year begins to unfold, planning is underway for a Handicap-Adjustment Series as the main event—a series of public matches between BlueSpot and top-tier professional Go players. The intent is straightforward: to offer a clear perspective on the current discourse around AI—particularly the "AI bubble" narrative and its underlying assumptions—and to place demonstrable performance above private, unverifiable claims.

As a preliminary step, an Open Test—not a closed evaluation—in handicap-adjustment format is being prepared for the first half of 2026 (targeting March). It will be live-streamed online, feature multiple professional players drawn from a disclosed ranking range, and proceed under official refereeing. The venue will be announced in late January; final venue arrangements are underway across a small set of East Asian host locations.

BlueSpot is presented at this stage only as a code name. Further details will be disclosed with the main event. For the latest updates, visit https://codenamebluespot.com (Short link: https://cblue.spot).

By PR Newswire

Code Name: BlueSpot Operations

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BlueSpot AlphaGo

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

AMTD Sues Jalou Family Over Defamation Claims

AMTD Sues Jalou Family Over Defamation Claims

Aptean Wins Frost Sullivan AI ERP Award

Aptean Wins Frost Sullivan AI ERP Award

Amcor Executes Reverse Stock Split

Amcor Executes Reverse Stock Split

Solar Storage Live Thailand 2026 Opens

Solar Storage Live Thailand 2026 Opens

GracoRoberts Buys Sky Mart for Latin America Push

GracoRoberts Buys Sky Mart for Latin America Push

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Carlsberg Vietnam and Grab encourage responsible enjoyment and safer mobility

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

Innovation and ESG practices drive green transition in the digital era

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

US-Vietnam partnership targets tilapia development and soy-based aquafeed trade

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam, UN strengthen cooperation in digital technology, AI

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020