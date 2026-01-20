Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

January 20, 2026 | 15:24
(0) user say
The technology giant unveiled a new service designed to help organisations deploy and scale autonomous AI agents across business operations, addressing enterprise adoption challenges.

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced IBM Enterprise Advantage, a first-of-its-kind asset-based consulting service that combines proven AI-tools and expertise to help clients quickly build, govern, and operate their own tailored internal AI platform at scale.

Organizations can now use IBM Enterprise Advantage to redesign workflows, connect AI to existing systems, and scale new agentic applications without requiring changes to their cloud providers, AI models, or core infrastructure. This includes Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM watsonx, and both open‑and closed‑source models, allowing companies to build on their existing investments.

IBM Enterprise Advantage brings together the technical and industry expertise of IBM consultants with technology built from IBM Consulting Advantage, IBM's own internal AI-powered delivery platform. With a growing marketplace of industry‑specific AI agents and applications, IBM Consulting Advantage has already supported more than 150 client engagements and been shown to boost consultants' productivity by up to 50% to help clients achieve faster results.

Now with the Enterprise Advantage service, IBM is giving clients access to the same proven approach and capabilities to build their own AI platforms and navigate the complex AI marketplace to drive enterprise value.

For example, Pearson, a lifelong learning company, is using this service to build a custom AI‑powered platform that combines human expertise with agentic assistants to manage everyday work and decisions.

A manufacturer company has used Enterprise Advantage to implement its generative AI strategy. This includes identifying high‑value use cases, testing targeted prototypes, and aligning leaders around a scalable, platform‑first strategy. With an Enterprise Advantage solution, the client is now deploying AI assistants using multiple technologies in a secured, governed environment that lays the foundation for expanding generative AI across the enterprise.

"Many organizations are investing in AI, but achieving real value at scale remains a major challenge," said Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting. "We have solved many of these challenges inside IBM by using AI to transform our own operations and deliver measurable results, giving us a proven playbook to help clients succeed. Enterprise Advantage brings this framework to clients by combining human expertise with digital workers and ready-to-use AI assets so they can scale AI with confidence and achieve meaningful impact."

Enterprise Advantage is available now.

Visit www.ibm.com for more information

By PR Newswire

IBM

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
IBM enterprise Agentic AI

Related Contents

The next leap in Cloud AI

The next leap in Cloud AI

Avalara 2025: AI Leadership with Avi Everywhere and Compliance Innovations

Avalara 2025: AI Leadership with Avi Everywhere and Compliance Innovations

IBM plus AMD forge next-gen silicon alliance

IBM plus AMD forge next-gen silicon alliance

Efforts aim to ease enterprise headaches

Efforts aim to ease enterprise headaches

IBM z17: The First Mainframe Fully Engineered for the AI Age

IBM z17: The First Mainframe Fully Engineered for the AI Age

e& Collaborates with IBM to Launch Pioneering End-to-End AI Governance Platform

e& Collaborates with IBM to Launch Pioneering End-to-End AI Governance Platform

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

Kafi Securities' double APEA honours reflective of strong 2025

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

IBM Introduces Enterprise Advantage for Agentic AI

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

SimCorp Study Shows AI Adoption Among Fund Managers

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

6Letters Debuts MOJO KING Testosterone Tracking App

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020