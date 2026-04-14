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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

KK Éclat celebrates Vogue Beauty Award with Hong Kong gala

April 14, 2026 | 11:27
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The skincare brand hosted an event marking its recognition from the fashion magazine's annual beauty industry honors.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2026 - In March 2026, French luxury skincare brand KK Éclat hosted a special celebratory dinner at The Pin, an elite private club in Central. The event honored the brand's major victory at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2026.

The gala brought together over 30 distinguished guests, including celebrities, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and influential tastemakers, to celebrate the brand's UV and Pollution Blocker Cream, which was crowned "Best Everyday Sunscreen" by Vogue Beauty Awards.

The Vogue Beauty Awards are a global benchmark for excellence, recognizing products that define the pinnacle of innovation and efficacy in the beauty industry. KK Éclat's UV and Pollution Blocker Cream stood out for its revolutionary approach to sun protection, seamlessly blending high-performance defense with an unparalleled sensory experience.

The Vogue Beauty Awards 2026

The Vogue Beauty Awards 2026

This success is powered by KK Éclat's patented Nano Frame Technology. This smart system encapsulates active ingredients for a 72-hour sustained release into the skin. It also creates a breathable moisture shield on the surface, perfectly balancing deep nourishment with long-lasting hydration.

During the event, founder Katherine and Karen detailed the rigorous research and development process, noting the formula underwent hundreds of iterations to achieve perfection.

Addressing the classic sunscreen dilemma, Katherine explained: "Physical blockers often leave a white cast, while chemical filters raise absorption concerns recently flagged by the FDA. KK Éclat offers a groundbreaking alternative."

By merging Nano Frame technology with high-shearing encapsulation, the formula utilizes sunscreen particles with a slight negative charge matching the skin's natural state. This creates a precise, repelling "safety layer" that keeps active filters effectively on the skin's surface without penetration.

Additionally, the cream features Biosaccharide Gum-4, a breathable biological barrier that shields against UV rays, environmental pollutants, including PM2.5 particles. This multi-layered defense specifically combats photo-aging, meeting the high-frequency demands of modern urban life.

https://www.kkeclat.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By KK Éclat

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
KK Éclat Vogue Beauty Award

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