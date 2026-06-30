Kai Tak Sports Park wins top honour at Quality Building Award 2026 ceremony

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - The winners of the Quality Building Award 2026 (QBA 2026) were announced and presented at a ceremony held last Friday (26 June) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event brought together industry leaders, representatives of professional institutions, and project teams to celebrate the outstanding achievements of building projects from Hong Kong and beyond. Ms Bernadette Linn, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, HKSARG graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. Kai Tak Sports Park received two awards, including the highest honor – the "Quality Excellence Award" – and the "Quality Building Award" in the Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category.



Ms Chang Yuk Kam, Patricia, Chairlady of the Quality Building Award 2026 Organizing Committee, expressed gratitude to Ms Bernadette Linn, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, HKSARG and Mr Ho Chun Hung, JP, Director of Buildings,HKSARGwho served as Chairman of the Jury Panel, and also congratulated all the award winners. Ms Chang said: "Hong Kong is now proactively integrating into the national development strategy and fully participating in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The construction industry is embracing unprecedented opportunities. The Quality Building Award is also keeping pace with the times, actively breaking down geographical boundaries and vigorously promoting cooperation and project exchanges among the construction sectors in the Greater Bay Area and beyond. We hope that outstanding construction practices and cutting-edge technologies from different regions can be shared and complement each other, and that we can jointly build a vibrant and sustainable cross-regional architectural ecosystem, while seizing opportunities together and pursuing shared development."



For over two decades, the Quality Building Award has remained committed to its founding principles of recognizing excellence, driving innovation, and promoting inclusion, while witnessing the continuous evolution and growth of Hong Kong's building industry and that of the wider region. Notably, this year's Award significantly relaxed the entry requirements for the "Building Outside GBA (include International)" and "Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong)" categories, with participating teams no longer required to include a Hong Kong-registered company. This move has successfully attracted a number of high-quality non-local projects, including outstanding entries from Egypt and Shanghai, fully demonstrating Hong Kong's unique advantage of being of enjoying strong support of the Motherland and being closely connected to the world, and further consolidating its status as a regional building hub.



The award-winning projects from past editions have covered a diverse spectrum of areas, including residential, non-residential, government and institutional buildings, renovation and revitalization projects, temporary structures, and cross-regional developments, showcasing the multifaceted value of architecture. This year's winning projects not only combine aesthetic design with functional excellence, but also actively respond to the industry's prevailing trends in green and low-carbon practices, as well as smart construction and management. They embody the core mission of driving urban development and enhancing the quality of living environments.



Ms Bernadette Linn, JP, Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, HKSARG, said: "The Quality Building Award has long been regarded as the 'Oscar of the construction industry'. Over the past two decades, it has recognised numerous outstanding projects demonstrating excellence in design, construction, teamwork and sustainable development. This year's Award is closely aligned with the policy direction of enhancing green development momentum under the National 15th Five-Year Plan. It reflects Hong Kong's firm commitment to advancing high-quality sustainable development, and supports the national dual carbon goals as well as the broader green and low-carbon development strategy."



The Quality Building Award 2026 featured eight award categories. Following months of rigorous evaluation by a 17-member judging panel comprising industry leaders, Kai Tak Sports Park stood out. With its "park-within-a-stadium" concept, it transformed the former airport site into an iconic landmark integrating sports, entertainment, community, and commercial functions. The design seamlessly blends aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability, which particularly embodies this year's theme: "Smartly We Build | Sustainably We Thrive | Inclusively We Lead." It was therefore honored with the highest award of the ceremony, the "Quality Excellence Award," as well as the "Grand Award" in the category of "Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community)."



This year, the Organizing Committee also presented two special awards: the "Innovative Project Award" and the "Sustainable Development Award", which were awarded to Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park - Batch 1A Development: Building 11and Kai Tak District Cooling Plant No. 3 respectively. Among them, Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park - Batch 1A Development: Building 11 also received the "Grand Award" in the Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) category, while Kai Tak District Cooling Plant No. 3 also received the "Merit Award" in the Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) category.



Projects in the Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) category also performed exceptionally well, with NOVO LAND receiving the "Grand Award". In the Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) category, both Lo Pan Spirit Inheritance: Conservation of Lo Pan Temple and the Expansion of the Legislative Council Complex received the "Grand Award". Meanwhile, W.I.S.E. Complex received the "Grand Award" in the Temporary Building category.



To bring together professional expertise from the Greater Bay Area and beyond, this year's Award has specially revised the entry requirements for the categories of "Building Outside GBA (include International)" and "Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong)", breaking geographical boundaries and broadening the international exchange landscape of Hong Kong's construction industry. The "Grand Award" in the "Building Outside GBA (include International)" category was presented to Arbour and The Iconic Tower, New Capital CBD, Egypt; while the "Grand Award" in the "Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong)" category was presented to China Overseas Headquarters and Marisfrolg Industrial Park.



Mr Ho Chun Hung, JP, Director of Buildings, HKSARG who served as Chairman of the Jury Panel, said: "The pursuit of quality buildings, together with the creation of a sustainable and inclusive built environment, has long been a shared mission of the construction industry. Through recognising outstanding projects and exceptional professional teams, we aim to drive the industry forward, promoting the adoption of smart technologies, green and sustainable practices, and inclusive, people-oriented collaboration. Together, we can build a safer, higher-quality, and more liveable environment for all."



The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) will serve as the Chairing Organization of the next Quality Building Award. The Award will continue to serve as an outstanding platform for industry exchange, recognizing outstanding projects and actively driving innovation and transformation within the construction sector. By working hand in hand with stakeholders across all sectors, Quality Building Award aims to build a higher-quality and more sustainable urban environment together.

QBA 2026 Awardees (in alphabetical order): Quality Excellence Award Kai Tak Sports Park Innovative Project Award Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park - Batch 1A Development: Building 11 Sustainable Development Award Kai Tak District Cooling Plant No. 3 Hong Kong Residential (Single Building) Award Type Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park - Batch 1A Development: Building 11 Grand ECHO House Merit Parkwood Merit Belgravia Place I Finalist JARDINI Finalist One Central Place Finalist Hong Kong Residential (Multiple Buildings) Award Type NOVO LAND Grand Casa Sierra Merit Victoria Voyage Merit Baker Circle Finalist THE PAVILIA FOREST Finalist Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Government, Institution or Community) Award Type Kai Tak Sports Park Grand Kai Tak District Cooling Plant No. 3 Merit Kowloon Tsai Swimming Pool Complex Merit Hospital Authority Supporting Services Centre Finalist Kwai Chung Hospital Finalist The Pentecostal Holiness Church Wing Kwong Junior School Finalist Hong Kong Non-Residential (New Building – Non-Government, Institution or Community) Award Type 98 How Ming Street Merit One Causeway Bay Merit Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park - Batch 1A Development : Building 8 & Building 9 Finalist Hong Kong Building (Renovation / Revitalization) Award Type Lo Pan Spirit Inheritance: Conservation of Lo Pan Temple Grand Expansion of the Legislative Council Complex Grand Conversion of the Old Wan Chai Police Station into the Headquarters of the International Organization for Mediation Merit Tai Po Civic Centre Merit Hong Kong Temporary Building Award Type W.I.S.E. Complex Grand Hip³ MiC Collaboration Centre Merit Light Public Housing at Olympic Avenue, Kai Tak (Phase 1) Merit Light Public Housing - Choi Hing Road, Ngau Tau Kok Merit Light Public Housing – Yau Pok Road, Yuen Long Finalist Building Outside GBA (include International) Award Type Arbour Grand The Iconic Tower, New Capital CBD, Egypt Grand Building in GBA (Not include Hong Kong) Award Type China Overseas Headquarters Grand Marisfrolg Industrial Park Grand China State Construction Science and Technology Innovation Building Merit Guangzhou Respiratory Center Merit

Photos of the Award Presentation Ceremony can be downloaded from the following link:https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1WuprPeClXBBB6rr4iaWqR6qvsVheeGl7?usp=drive_linkFor more information about the Quality Building Award, please visit:Official Website: www.qba.com.hk; Facebook: QBAHK; LinkedIn: QBAHK;Weibo: 優質建築大獎; WeChat Official Account: 優質建築大獎

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