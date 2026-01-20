Corporate

Dorsett Kai Tak Launches Three Wishes Package

January 20, 2026 | 10:55
(0) user say
The hotel introduced a customisable accommodation offering allowing guests to tailor their stay by selecting three preferred amenities or experiences, enhancing personalisation in Hong Kong hospitality.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2026 - Dorsett Kai Tak, Hong Kong invites travellers to personalize their Hong Kong stay with the Dorsett 3 Wishes Room Package. Guests can enjoy up to 25% savings on a two‑night stay while choosing THREE perks from a list of nine, tailored to their travel purpose—whether for leisure or business—combining modern luxury with authentic local experiences.

Stays Tailored for Every Kind of Traveller

For families and leisure travellers: enjoy local snacks vouchers from Kowloon City's "Little Thailand"—with treats like egg waffles, pandan buns, or mango‑longan‑coconut dessert—plus options such as complimentary breakfast, room upgrade or a free Octopus card for easy city travel.

For business travellers: choose perks like an Airport Express ticket to Kowloon Station, complimentary suit pressing, or a local data SIM card to stay connected.

Dorsett Kai Tak sits beside the iconic Kai Tak Sports Park, home to world-class concerts and international sporting events. Guests enjoy exclusive walkway access to the Main Stadium and Kai Tak malls. Complimentary shuttle service to AIRSIDE mega mall and Kai Tak MTR ensures easy shopping and city exploration.

Leisure travellers can explore Kowloon Walled City Park for a glimpse of the city's past or visit the former Kai Tak Airport site for aviation history. Foodies may wander through Kowloon City for Southeast Asian flavours or enjoy traditional Chiu Chow cuisine.

Featuring 373 contemporary rooms, including family-friendly triples, quads, connecting rooms, and balcony suites — ideal for groups of friends or families. Dining options include Jin Bo Law Skybar, Kai Fuk Lau, and Siete Ocho.

Book direct on the official Dorsett Kai Tak website to enjoy a personalized and authentic Hong Kong journey.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Dorsett Kai Tak, Hong Kong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

