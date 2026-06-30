Connexus launches AI-powered travel tools and new brand for Greater China market

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - Connexus today unveils a new brand identity and launches an AI-powered suite of digital tools to reshape business travel.

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Established in 1948 as Swire Travel, Connexus has supported corporate travellers' needs for nearly 80 years. The update includes both a refreshed visual identity and adjustments to how the company operates, with increased emphasis on integrating technology with human service support.Adapting to a Changing Business Travel LandscapeAs corporates continue to look beyond transaction-based services to managing their companies' travel requirements, seeking greater visibility, flexibility, and support, Connexus has upgraded its digital capabilities to serve their needs.Corporate travel management today has become far more dynamic. Organisations require greater flexibility, convenience, and customisation. They want more options from more sources and to know that their travel manager is always looking for better alternatives. They also need access to 24-hour support from a live specialist, not just a chatbot," notes Simon Hague, Managing Director of Connexus.Introduction of ConnexConnexus has introduced Connex, a full suite of AI-powered digital tools built to simplify corporate travel management. From an enhanced online booking engine, ConnexBook, to an integrated customer service, workflow automation and performance tracking system, ConnexSVC, to a travel intelligence platform, ConnexIQ, transforming operational data into actionable management insights. The Connex suite of tools gives clients improved clarity and greater control over their travel programmes.The Connexus DifferenceConnexus combines this new technology suite with an in-house team of experienced travel consultants to cover the full spectrum of corporate travel management needs. From routine business trips to complex multi-destination and event itineraries, Connexus gives clients the breadth of choice and operational depth that today's travel management programmes demand.

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For more information, visit www.connexustravel.com