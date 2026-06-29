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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

illum.e opens sixth Singapore campus in Tampines amid MOE education reform demand

June 29, 2026 | 16:09
(0) user say
illum.e has opened its sixth campus in Tampines, Singapore, responding to growing demand for thinking-based learning driven by Ministry of Education curriculum reforms reshaping the country's education landscape.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 June 2026 - illum.e, a three-time SME 500 award winner and MOE-registered tuition provider, has announced the launch of its sixth campus at Tampines Point. The expansion into Singapore's East comes in direct response to surging parental demand for thinking-based education following the Ministry of Education's (MOE) exam reforms.

illum.e Opens Sixth Campus in Tampines as MOE Reforms Drive Demand for Thinking-Based Learning
illum.e Opens Sixth Campus in Tampines as MOE Reforms Drive Demand for Thinking-Based Learning

As MOE accelerates its shift toward school-based high-ability programmes and Full Subject-Based Banding (Full SBB), national examinations, including the new Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate (SEC), are moving away from rote memorisation. The new campus will equip students in the East with the reasoning skills needed to meet this changing assessment environment.

The launch follows another standout year across illum.e's existing tuition centres. In the latest O-Level cohort, 97.5% of its English students achieved B3 and above, while 96.4% of JC General Paper (GP) students secured an A or B grade.

At the primary level, 97% of PSLE English students improved by up to three grade tiers. The Tampines campus will offer illum.e's full suite of tuition programmes, spanning Primary, Secondary, IP, and JC levels in English, GP, and Humanities, making it a comprehensive tuition centre in Tampines for families across the East.

A Model Built for Singapore's Next-Generation Exams
With the new Singapore-Cambridge Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) set to replace the O- and N-Levels, students are increasingly assessed on their ability to interpret unfamiliar texts, weigh competing perspectives, and build independent arguments, rather than reproduce memorised content.

This is where illum.e has built its reputation. Its proprietary Thinking Frames pedagogy trains students in cognitive framing, logic mapping, and rhetorical fluency. A "thinking frame" is a structured mental model that teaches students to break down an unfamiliar question into clear, logical steps, so they can reason their way to an answer rather than recall one.

"Most tuition centres train children to bet on which questions will appear. That's guesswork, not education," says Timothy Joshua Chia-Lee, Founder of illum.e and former MOE Subject Head of English. "Teach a child how to think, and there is no such thing as an unfamiliar exam, only a new problem they already know how to solve. That is how we raise thinkers to lead Singapore forward."

Top-Tier Mentors, Student-Centred Learning
illum.e accepts fewer than 1 in 100 tutor applicants, drawing its mentors largely from former MOE teachers and experienced educators. This selectivity underpins its signature "Live Marking" approach, where mentors diagnose reasoning errors in real time as students write, correcting the thinking behind an answer rather than just the answer itself.

Every class is capped at an 8:1 ratio, ensuring each child is known and stretched. Learning extends beyond the classroom through AI-assisted practice tools and a 24/7 digital portal of notes, thinking frameworks, and recorded revision content.

The Tampines Point campus is scheduled to commence its first intake of classes in tandem with the upcoming school term, marking the next step in illum.e's mission to raise a generation of confident, independent thinkers.

https://illum.education/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By illum.e

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illum.e Drive Demand ThinkingBased Learning Assessment Environment Structured Mental Model

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