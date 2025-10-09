Corporate

Jollibee Group 2025: Sustainability Perception Value Lands It Among Top Global Restaurant Brands

October 09, 2025 | 14:28
(0) user say
Plant-based menu and eco-packaging lift brand score thirty points, giving F&B writers Jollibee sustainability keywords and ESG report link.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 October 2025 - Jollibee Group, one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, has been recognized among the top restaurant brands globally in the 2025 Sustainability Perceptions Index released by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation agency.

The Brand Finance Sustainability Perceptions Index 2025 ranks global restaurant brands by the value of their sustainability perceptions, derived from brand strength, market research, financial performance, and planet-positive growth.

On top of this, Jollibee Group also marked a significant feat in the Philippines as it earned the top spot among all the Philippine brands in the same Brand Finance ranking.

"This recognition is a reflection of the growing trust that stakeholders around the world place in our commitment to sustainability," said Pepot Miñana, Jollibee Group's Global Chief Sustainability Officer. "It is both a joyful moment and affirms our commitment to continue advancing our initiatives on the ground together with our employees, suppliers, franchisees, and partners."

Joy for Tomorrow sustainability agenda

At the heart of Jollibee Group's efforts is its "Joy for Tomorrow" sustainability agenda, anchored on three core pillars: Food, People, and Planet. This agenda guides the Group's strategy and investments across its global operations, including initiatives that promote responsible sourcing, food safety, employee welfare, community support, energy efficiency, and good governance.

In 2024, the company reported significant progress in its sustainability initiatives across its operations. With the leadership of its Philippine Manufacturing and Logistics team, it achieved a 32% reduction in energy consumption, 33% decrease in water use, and a 44% reduction in waste generated per metric ton of products produced compared to the 2020 baseline. It also installed more than 16,800 solar panels, generating approximately 9.1 megawatts of clean energy, and successfully diverted 62% of Philippine manufacturing waste from landfills. In partnership with employee volunteers, the company has planted over 21,500 mangrove propagules, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and climate resilience.

To support those affected by calamities and disasters, it also distributed 2.68 million meals through FoodAid in 2024. Uplifting the lives of smallholder farmers through the Farmer Entrepreneurship Program (FEP), it has steadily increased its direct vegetable procurement from FEP farmers, who in 2024 supplied 33% of the company's onion requirements.

Alex Haigh, Managing Director Asia-Pacific, Brand Finance commented, "Sustainability is fast becoming a key driver of how Philippine brands are judged. Jollibee proves that powerful ESG stories – from championing financial inclusion to committing to responsible sourcing – can win hearts locally and make an impact globally. The stage is set for more homegrown brands to amplify their sustainability voice and turn values into lasting customer loyalty."

Brand Finance is headquartered in London and operates in over 25 countries. Its annual Sustainability Perceptions Index is a key reference for understanding how stakeholder perceptions of sustainability contribute to brand strength in today's values-driven global economy.

Jollibee Group is one of the world's fastest-growing restaurant companies, operating over 10,000 stores across 33 countries with a diverse portfolio of 19 brands, including global icons Jollibee, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

To view the full Brand Finance Sustainability Perceptions Index 2025, visit https://brandirectory.com/reports/sustainability-perceptions-index

To read more about the Jollibee Group's 2024 sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.jollibeegroup.com/esg-reports/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

To learn more about Jollibee Group, visit www.jollibeegroup.com

By Jollibee Group

TagTag:
JollibeeGroup Jollibee Group Sustainability Restaurant Brands Global Sustainability Perceptions Index

