IVD Medical ETHK Vision Debuts September Fourteen, Public Health Chain

September 15, 2025 | 15:25
(0) user say
Layer two blockchain tokenises diagnostic data, rewarding patients with ETHK coins and feeding healthcare blockchain use case blogs fresh keyword juice.
NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 September 2025 - IVD Medical Holding Limited (01931.HK) officially announced its name change. Its English name was changed to "ETHK Labs Inc.". This move marks a comprehensive strategic upgrade, shifting the company's focus to core technology research and development and output for the digital industry and on-chain financial ecosystem. Through this name change, IVD Medical Holding Limited aims to more accurately reflect its new position as a key technology provider for the "ETHK" on-chain financial ecosystem and further enhance the group's competitiveness and influence in the global digital asset ecosystem.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By IVD Medical

IVD Medical ETHK Labs

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

