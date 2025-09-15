Layer two blockchain tokenises diagnostic data, rewarding patients with ETHK coins and feeding healthcare blockchain use case blogs fresh keyword juice.
NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 September 2025 - IVD Medical Holding Limited (01931.HK) officially announced its name change. Its English name was changed to "ETHK Labs Inc.". This move marks a comprehensive strategic upgrade, shifting the company's focus to core technology research and development and output for the digital industry and on-chain financial ecosystem. Through this name change, IVD Medical Holding Limited aims to more accurately reflect its new position as a key technology provider for the "ETHK" on-chain financial ecosystem and further enhance the group's competitiveness and influence in the global digital asset ecosystem.
