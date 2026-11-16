Yicura BioMed completes first closing of Series B financing

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2026 – Yicura BioMed ("Yicura"), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company based in the Hong Kong Science Park developing medicines for infectious diseases, cancers, and inflammatory diseases, is pleased to announce today the first closing of its Series B financing led by Gobi Partners, with participation from a number of strategic investors from Wuxi and institutional investors from Hong Kong. Their participation reflects shared confidence in Yicura's clinical development path. Proceeds will be deployed to advance the core product ICVAX® for HIV and to accelerate the development of the immunotherapy pipeline for cancers across the vaccine and antibody programmes.

ICVAXhas completed a randomised, placebo-controlled NMPA-approved Phase I clinical trial in people living with HIV on antiretroviral therapy, with favourable safety and immunogenicity performance. The program is advancing to Phase II clinical trial for efficacy evaluation for a more durable immune control of HIV and the target path to functional cure."This funding round marks an important step in Yicura's growth as we move ICVAXfrom early clinical validation towards efficacy studies,", said. "We are encouraged by the Phase I data of ICVAXand the potential of our PD-1-enhanced DNA vaccine and anti-∆42PD1 antibody platforms to address serious unmet needs in infectious diseases, cancers and inflammation. We are grateful for Gobi Partners' partnership and the investors' confidence in our science, our team and our mission to develop immunotherapies that can meaningfully change the standard of care for patients.""Yicura is building a distinctive suite of immunotherapies from Hong Kong, with a clear clinical lead in ICVAXand platform technologies that can extend well beyond a single indication to precision therapies for cancers.", shared, "We are pleased to lead this Series B financing and to support Dr. JIN and the Yicura team as they advance the promising HIV therapeutic vaccine and continue to translate their brilliant technologies into medicines for patients in need."http://www.yicura.hk

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