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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EBANX reports 138% payment volume growth with Eneba in Latin America

November 16, 2026 | 10:50
(0) user say
Payment processor EBANX recorded 138% year-on-year payment volume growth through its partnership with digital marketplace Eneba across eight Latin American countries using Pix, Nequi, and Mercado Pago.

CURITIBA, BRAZIL – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2026 – EBANX, a global technology company specializing in payment services for emerging markets, and Eneba, a Global digital marketplace for video games, have expanded their partnership across eight Latin American countries, building a payment portfolio around the local methods consumers use in each market.

How local payments are driving growth for Eneba in LatAm

How local payments are driving growth for Eneba in LatAm

The partnership began in 2023 across Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia, with Argentina added the following year. In 2026, the collaboration reached a new milestone: through October, Eneba's processed volume through EBANX in Latin America grew 138% compared with the same period in 2025, more than doubling year over year.

Since 2023, Eneba has expanded its payment offering in these markets by combining credit and debit cards with alternative payment methods (APMs), including digital wallets such as Mercado Pago and Colombia's Nequi; instant payment systems such as Pix in Brazil and SPEI in Mexico; and cash-based methods such as Brazil's Boleto Bancário, Mexico's OXXO Pay, and Peru's PagoEfectivo.

"EBANX has been a strong partner in supporting our growth across Latin America. Their consistent performance and extensive coverage of local payment methods have helped us reflect consumer preferences in each market," said Mantas Eitutis, Head of Payments and Fraud at Eneba.

Local payments as a growth engine

The growth comes as digital payments continue to expand in Latin America. Across the region, about 25% of adults own a credit card, while 51% have already made a digital payment, according to the World Bank. That figure has risen from 34% in ten years, underscoring the growing role of instant payments and digital wallets in online commerce.

Eneba's results in Latin America reflect that relevance. Throughout 2026, the company recorded consistent growth in transaction volumes across key local payment methods, including Pix in Brazil, Nequi in Colombia, and SPEI in Mexico.

"There is no single payment playbook for Latin America. For global merchants, scaling across the region means understanding the differences and adapting the checkout to how consumers already pay," said James Booth, VP Commercial at EBANX.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For further information, please visit:

Website: https://www.ebanx.com/en/

By EBANX

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
EBANX Eneba gaming

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