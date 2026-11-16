Zoho rebuilds Campaigns platform with native WhatsApp and AI workflows

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2026 - Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, today announced a comprehensive update of Zoho Campaigns, its multichannel marketing platform. The update introduces a redesigned campaign experience, a template editor rebuilt from scratch, faster contact imports and email sends, native WhatsApp marketing, and support for AI agent workflows that can coordinate multi-step tasks through compatible AI tools.

A simpler way to run multichannel campaigns

WhatsApp (New): Bulk campaigns using approved message templates, trigger-based messages, and WhatsApp steps inside automated workflows.

Email: Fewer setup steps, clear recipient counts, and streamlined A/B testing across subject line, sender and content.

SMS: Simplified gateway setup, including a streamlined 10DLC brand and campaign registration process for US senders.

Frequency capping: Limits how often a contact is messaged across all three channels, so a customer in an email campaign and an SMS campaign is not contacted twice in the same window.

Prepare a seasonal campaign: Build a Black Friday campaign for an existing customer segment, use existing HTML content, send a test and schedule delivery.

Reuse successful campaigns: Analyze the last 10 campaigns, identify a strong performer, clone it and adapt the content for a new promotion.

Prepare a re-engagement campaign: Identify contacts who have not engaged in the last 90 days, create a re-engagement segment, tag the contacts and prepare a campaign.

Zia Content Analyzer: Built into the template editor, this AI assistant checks spelling, grammar and style in real time, suggests tone, clarity and phrasing improvements, and drafts subject lines, pre-headers and body copy for consistent email, SMS and WhatsApp campaigns.

Campaign Context: Apply a shared brief, including brand voice, offer details and audience information, across a defined set of campaigns to help maintain message consistency.

Advanced segmentation: Build audiences using layered criteria, engagement metrics and complex condition groups, with faster processing for large databases.

Themes: Define primary and secondary brand colors once and apply them consistently to linked template elements.

Dedicated mobile editing: Work in a separate mobile-design view to adjust layouts for smaller screens.

Dynamic content: Personalize individual content blocks for different audience segments within the same email.

Reusable content blocks and centralized styles: Save frequently used components and manage shared brand settings in one place.

Cleaner HTML output: Generate more streamlined email markup, supporting consistent rendering across email clients.

Redesigned workspace: A modernized interface with custom list views, advanced filtering and contextual information helps marketers find the data and actions they need.

Team collaboration: Shareable custom views and native contact tagging help teams organize and work with campaign data.

Channel dashboards: Access dedicated dashboards for email, SMS and WhatsApp, alongside a unified contact dashboard.

E-commerce integrations: Track ROI, revenue, orders and cart performance.

Zoho Analytics integration: Sync contact fields and campaign activity across email, SMS, WhatsApp and workflows for reporting in Zoho Analytics.

Unified contact scoring: View engagement across supported channels to understand contact activity in one place.

Centralized UTM management: Manage campaign tracking parameters more consistently.

Live Zoho CRM sync: Keep contact data and audience segments up to date.

CRM custom views: Import contacts from a specific Zoho CRM custom view directly into a mailing list without recreating the filters.

Campaign creation from CRM data: Create campaigns using Zoho CRM data without switching between products for every step.

Expanded webhooks: Send campaign data to external applications to support connected workflows.

Together, these new features make everyday campaign work easier, from building an email and selecting an audience to coordinating messages across email, SMS and WhatsApp. Marketers can now create and manage campaigns with fewer steps, work with customer data across multiple channels, and use compatible AI agents to handle tasks ranging from campaign preparation to performance analysis."Marketing tools should help marketers get campaigns out the door, not make them navigate unnecessary complexity," said Gibu Mathew, Managing Director, Zoho APAC. "We rebuilt Zoho Campaigns to make campaign creation faster and simpler, with improved performance and unifying email, SMS and WhatsApp channels together into one experience. With Campaigns' AI agent workflows, marketers can delegate multi-step tasks while retaining control over their campaigns and decisions, utilizing AI as a marketer's assistant, not a replacement."The rebuilt Zoho Campaigns platform improves the speed of key campaign operations.In Zoho internal testing, sending 100,000 emails is now up to four times faster than before, and importing 100,000 contacts is now up to five times faster.Despite these extensive updates, pricing for Zoho Campaigns remains the same, with paid plans starting at $4 a month.Additions to Zoho Campaigns include:Zoho Campaigns now supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard that allows compatible AI agents to connect to supported application capabilities.Through supported integrations and configured permissions, marketers can use natural-language instructions to coordinate multi-step tasks in Zoho Campaigns. Rather than treating each action as a separate request, compatible agents can combine supported operations into a broader workflow.For example, a marketer can instruct a compatible agent to:Depending on the connected agent, available capabilities and permissions, workflows can support campaign preparation, audience management, segmentation, performance analysis and other campaign operations.The goal is to extend AI beyond content generation into campaign execution and coordination. Marketers remain responsible for campaign decisions, with review and approval requirements determined by the configured workflow and permissions.Zoho Campaigns also improves the tools marketers use to create content and define audiences, helping marketers combine more relevant content with more precise audience targeting, while reducing repetitive work:The new template editor is designed to help marketers create on-brand emails, adapt content for different devices and easy reuse designs across campaigns.Key improvements:Together, these changes reduce repetitive editing and help teams maintain consistent branding as they create and reuse campaigns.The rebuild also modernizes how marketers find and act on campaign data, reducing operational friction and helping marketers to move from campaign planning to execution more efficiently.The updated reporting experience provides channel-level insights and a broader view of contact engagement, helping marketing teams connect campaign activity with contact engagement and business performance:Zoho Campaigns strengthens connections between marketing execution, customer data and external applications.

These integrations help reduce manual data handling and keep marketing activity better aligned with customer information in connected systems.



Pricing and availability



The updated Zoho Campaigns is available now in all regions, with pricing unchanged.



SMS and WhatsApp marketing capabilities are included at no additional platform charge; sending messages requires purchased credits.



Zoho Campaigns continues to offer a free plan for up to 500 contacts and 2,000 emails per month.



For more information, visit www.zoho.com/campaigns



https://www.zoho.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.