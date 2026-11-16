Whole goat milk formula reduces toddler eczema risk by 64%

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2026 – Eczema is extremely common in Hong Kong, where approximately 1.5 million people have battled the condition—meaning 1 in 5 individuals has been affected1. When both parents have a history of eczema, the likelihood of their child developing it surges to 60–80%2, making it a constant worry for families.

Globally renowned German paediatrician, scientist, and child nutrition authority Professor Berthold Koletzko presents the GIraFFE Study's scientific findings—comparing whole goat milk formula with standard cow milk formula on infant eczema—at the major international APSPGHAN symposium.

Low-Allergenic Protein: Compared to cow milk, goat milk contains lower levels of allergenic proteins like αS1-casein. Dominated by A2-type casein, its molecular structure is gentler on the system, minimizing tummy sensitivity. Easy Digestion and Absorption: Goat milk forms soft, loose curds during digestion that are easily broken down and absorbed, making it ideal for a baby's delicate digestive tract. Rare Natural Milk Fat: Karihome's A2 goat milk formula uses a natural-state manufacturing process that retains over 50% of the goat milk's natural milk fat, helping to calm skin inflammation. It also includes natural sn-2 palmitic acid and milk fat globule membranes (MFGM)—key components naturally found in breast milk—to support cognitive and learning development.

Hong Kong Allergy Association and local epidemiological statistics. Genetics in Atopic Dermatitis: Historical Perspective and Future Prospects, Acta Dermato-Venereologica Tsuge, et al. Children 2021; 8(11):1067. Whole Goat Milk versus Cow Milk Formula and Atopic Dermatitis in Infants: A Randomized Clinical Trial, Clinical Nutrition In 2023, a questionnaire conducted at a Taiwan Pediatric Association event secured signed endorsements of Karihome goat milk powder from 800 paediatricians Jung C, González Serrano A, Batard C, Seror E, Gelwane G, Poidvin A, Lavallée I, Elbez A, Brussieux M, Prosser C, et al. Whole Goat Milk-Based Formula versus Whey-Based Cow Milk Formula: What Formula Do Infants Enjoy More? - A Feasibility, Double-Blind, Randomized Controlled Trial. Nutrients. 2023; 15(18):4057. The quality of life of the kids, including psychomotor and socio-emotional development, was assessed using the QUALIN questionnaire.

Dr. Jiu-Yao Wang, Superintendent of China Medical University Children's Hospital, explains that the "Atopic March" is a cornerstone concept in allergy medicine. Most allergic conditions take root during infancy, with eczema (atopic dermatitis) typically acting as the first domino. This can progressively lead to food allergies, allergic rhinitis, and asthma. Crucially, an eczema diagnosis before a baby's first birthday serves as a major red flag for future food allergies. Experts emphasise building a solid foundation for allergy prevention from the start through infant nutrition, prompting the international medical community to invest heavily in early-life allergy research—leading to today's breakthrough.Recently published in the European large-scale clinical trial known as the GIraFFE Study4, the research was spearheaded by globally renowned German pediatrician, scientist, and child nutrition authority Professor Berthold Koletzko, in collaboration with multiple research centres across Spain and Poland. It stands as one of the most robust international clinical studies in infant nutrition to date. Conducted under a rigorous, randomized, double-blind, parallel-controlled design with over 2,100 participating infants, the study evaluated the impact of New Zealand whole goat milk formula on infant eczema while closely monitoring growth, safety, and overall health.The results are noteworthy: continuous feeding with Karihome New Zealand Whole Goat Milk Formula for 12 months—compared to standard cow milk formula—lowered the incidence of doctor-diagnosed eczema in healthy infants during their first year by approximately 32%. For high-risk infants with a parental history of eczema, the reduction in eczema risk reached 64%. In addition, several studies indicate that Karihome Whole Goat Formula supports healthy digestion, gut health, and normal growth. These findings suggest that whole goat milk formula may be a viable, evidence-based alternative for parents transitioning from breast milk. However, as with any infant formula, it is important for caregivers to consult with healthcare professionals to ensure individual needs are met.While many families default to cow milk, goat milk is actually a much more body-friendly option when moving away from breast milk. The GIraFFE study highlights that the protein and milk fat profiles in whole goat milk are naturally closer to breast milk than standard cow milk formulas. Plus, goat milk contains roughly 6 times the natural oligosaccharides of cow milk, which feed beneficial bifidobacteria, support a healthy gut microbiome, and naturally strengthen immunity.Translating these natural and scientific advantages into everyday nutrition comes down to milk sourcing and processing. Karihome is among the very few formulas built on a whole goat milk foundation. Harvested from Karihome's proprietary pastures in New Zealand and processed locally following a strict "Farm-to-Can" philosophy, it meets New Zealand Food Safety Authority standards and arrives as an original-can import with complete supply-chain transparency. Exclusively sourced from natural liquid whole goat milk—skipping harsh skimming processes—it is tailored to an infant's nutritional needs and backed by the recommendation of 800 pediatricians. Whole goat milk delivers three natural anti-allergy advantages:Parents often worry that the distinct taste of goat milk might put babies off during formula transition, but Karihome features a clean, natural milky aroma that babies genuinely enjoy. Clinical research confirmsthat infants fed Karihome show a better appetite response than those on standard cow milk formula, alongside more positive emotional and behavioral development. Less tummy trouble, healthier skin, and a happier baby—it all adds up to natural, thriving growth.

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