Insta360 Wins Emmy® for 360 Camera Innovation

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insta360 is excited to announce that it has been honored with a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The company's first Emmy® recognizes its innovations in 360-degree camera technology and software, which make immersive video production and live streaming seamless and accessible. It specifically highlights Insta360's advances in panoramic stitching algorithms and software that enable professional-quality 360 video capture, post-production, and live streaming.

The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards celebrate the engineering achievements and technological innovations that advance television production and viewing, honoring individuals and companies whose breakthroughs materially impact the television industry.

"This Emmy reflects the dedication and ingenuity of our team, and I couldn't be prouder," said JK Liu, Founder of Insta360. "It also underscores our commitment to innovation in the face of challenges. While some in the industry have focused on litigation to block competition, we remain focused on creating faster, smarter technology that advances the industry. This recognition proves creators know where to find exactly that."

Insta360's Emmy®-winning technology is integrated across its X Series, including flagship 360 camera Insta360 X5, professional cameras such as Titan and Pro 2, as well as in the Insta360 app and Studio desktop software. This includes the Insta360 Reframe Adobe Premiere Pro plugin, which enables creators to work directly with 360 footage without manual stitching, utilizing proxy files for fast and efficient editing while preserving full image quality. Proprietary stitching algorithms enable a 'no-stitch, no-waste' workflow, letting creators produce high-quality 360 content quickly and seamlessly.

From latency-free 8K 360 live streaming at the Super Bowl, to immersive news coverage by CBS and The Weather Network, to everyday creators documenting their adventures, Insta360 has redefined what a camera can do. The company first paved the way for professionals across industries with low-cost, easy-to-use hardware and software, later scaling that technology into a consumer form factor, culminating in today's flagship Insta360 X5. By unifying hardware and software with AI, Insta360 has established itself as the leading action and 360 camera brand for the new generation of content makers.

"These awards highlight the creativity and innovation shaping the future of visual storytelling," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS. "They recognize the tools and technologies that open new creative possibilities, advance production workflows, and improve the viewing experience for audiences everywhere."

The 76th Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Prince George Ballroom in New York City.

To learn more about the Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards and Honorees, visit The Emmys.

For more details visit: http://www.insta360.com