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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Innomotics earns EcoVadis Silver Medal in initial sustainability rating assessment

October 13, 2026 | 14:23
(0) user say
Electric motor manufacturer Innomotics received an EcoVadis Silver Medal during its initial corporate evaluation, placing the enterprise among the top 15 per cent of global companies.

NUREMBERG, GERMANY – Newsaktuell - 12 October 2026 - Innomotics, a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems, has earned the coveted EcoVadis Silver Medal in its first-ever assessment. With a strong score of 74 out of 100 points, the company now ranks among the global top 15% of more than 150,000 rated companies.

Innomotics EcoVadis SustainabilityRating

First EcoVadis Rating as Innomotics

Participation in the EcoVadis assessment marks an important milestone in Innomotics' sustainability journey. As a relatively young, independent organization, the first rating provided the opportunity to benchmark its sustainability management against an internationally recognized framework and demonstrate the progress made since becoming a standalone company.

Silver Medal: Top 15% Globally

The EcoVadis Silver Medal is awarded to the top 15% of companies assessed worldwide. With its achieved score of 74 points, Innomotics not only confirms its position within this leading group but also demonstrates that it meets the rating's rising requirements – the threshold for Silver increased from around 68 to approximately 72 points between mid-2025 and early 2026.

Sustainability as an Ongoing Commitment

"This result is not a finish line, but a strong baseline," said Alexander Walz, Head of Sustainability at Innomotics. "It gives us greater transparency on where we stand today and clearly indicates where we can further strengthen our sustainability performance." The achievement reflects the commitment and collaboration of many colleagues and functions across the organization.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/innomotics

By Innomotics

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Innomotics EcoVadis Silver Medal Electric motor

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