Innomotics earns EcoVadis Silver Medal in initial sustainability rating assessment

NUREMBERG, GERMANY – Newsaktuell - 12 October 2026 - Innomotics, a globally leading provider of electric motors and large drive systems, has earned the coveted EcoVadis Silver Medal in its first-ever assessment. With a strong score of 74 out of 100 points, the company now ranks among the global top 15% of more than 150,000 rated companies.

Participation in the EcoVadis assessment marks an important milestone in Innomotics' sustainability journey. As a relatively young, independent organization, the first rating provided the opportunity to benchmark its sustainability management against an internationally recognized framework and demonstrate the progress made since becoming a standalone company.The EcoVadis Silver Medal is awarded to the top 15% of companies assessed worldwide. With its achieved score of 74 points, Innomotics not only confirms its position within this leading group but also demonstrates that it meets the rating's rising requirements – the threshold for Silver increased from around 68 to approximately 72 points between mid-2025 and early 2026."This result is not a finish line, but a strong baseline," said Alexander Walz, Head of Sustainability at Innomotics. "It gives us greater transparency on where we stand today and clearly indicates where we can further strengthen our sustainability performance." The achievement reflects the commitment and collaboration of many colleagues and functions across the organization.

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