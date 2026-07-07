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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Jensen Hughes buys HiLT to strengthen fire engineering capability across Southeast Asia

July 07, 2026 | 16:07
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Jensen Hughes acquired HiLT, extending its fire engineering and safety consultancy footprint across Southeast Asia and deepening technical capabilities in a region with growing construction and infrastructure demand.

COLUMBIA, Md., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in fire & life safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, today announced the acquisition of HiLT Pte. Ltd. (HiLT), the leading fire protection engineering firm in Singapore. This acquisition strengthens the firm's presence in the Asia-Pacific region and enhances its ability to support clients across demanding sectors, including transportation, energy storage systems and large-scale commercial and industrial developments.

Founded in 2002, HiLT is recognized for its contributions to international projects involving performance-based design and specialized fire protection systems, including energy storage and water mist systems. HiLT also brings expertise in structural fire engineering for steel and mass engineered timber buildings and is actively involved in emerging fire safety trends such as battery energy storage systems (BESS) and synthetic fluorine-free foam (SFFF).

"The addition of HiLT is an exciting milestone for our organization," said Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes. "Their strong technical capabilities, established presence in Southeast Asia and forward-thinking approach to complex fire and life safety challenges align closely with our strategic priorities. We look forward to advancing our purpose of making our world safe, secure and resilient together."

With this addition, Jensen Hughes further strengthens its ability to deliver locally informed expertise backed by global resources.

"Joining Jensen Hughes marks an exciting new chapter for HiLT," said Victor Ho, Founder and Director for HiLT. "We share a deep commitment to advancing fire and life safety, and this partnership allows us to scale our impact across the Asia-Pacific region. By combining HiLT's expertise with Jensen Hughes' global platform, we're even better positioned to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions and support our clients through their most complex challenges."

The integration process is already underway, with leadership from both organizations working closely to ensure a seamless transition for employees and clients alike.

Jensen Hughes is backed by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm.

For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com and www.gryphon-inv.com.

By PR Newswire

Jensen Hughes

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TagTag:
Jensen Hughes HiLT Fire engineering capability Safety consultancy footprint

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