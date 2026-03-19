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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Media OutReach partners with AsiaOne for regional distribution

March 19, 2026 | 15:13
(0) user say
The press release distribution service formed an alliance with the Singaporean digital publisher to expand content reach across Asia Pacific markets.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 March 2026 - Media OutReach Newswire, Asia Pacific's first and only global newswire, has entered into a strategic content partnership with AsiaOne, one of Singapore's most prominent digital media platforms.

This partnership means that Media OutReach Newswire will be the first newswire to provide guaranteed online news posting on the AsiaOne website. The collaboration further solidifies Media OutReach Newswire's status as the only global newswire offering guaranteed online news posting on two leading digital media platforms, AsiaOne and CNA, for all Singapore press release distributions.

The partnership follows recent high-profile collaborations with the Asia News Network (ANN), the consortium of leading Asia Pacific news media, and CNA – marking a period of rapid strategic growth. Once again, a leading media outlet has chosen to launch their partnership with Media OutReach before any other newswire, which demonstrates the deep trust it has earned within the global media ecosystem.

With this addition, Media OutReach Newswire's Singapore distribution now guarantees online news posting on trusted news platforms AsiaOne, CNA, MoneyFM89.3 and Vulcan Post, as well as influential lifestyle media like Alvinology, Asia Journeys and SuperAdrianMe. This is alongside Asia News Network (ANN), a grouping of 20 leading news sites across Asia Pacific.

Ms Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire, said: "We are pleased to announce this partnership with AsiaOne, a digital news pioneer that has been a trusted voice in Singapore for 30 years. As the first global newswire they have chosen to partner with, this collaboration reflects the high level of credibility we have built. Together with our existing partnerships with CNA and ANN, this reaffirms Media OutReach Newswire's role as the definitive global newswire for Singapore, Southeast Asia, and the wider Asia Pacific region."

Media OutReach Newswire remains the only global newswire that guarantees online news posting exclusively on trusted, authentic media sites. This guaranteed presence on authoritative news sites like AsiaOne, with its high domain trust and over 5.5 million* monthly visits, provides brands with a significant boost in AI discoverability in SEO and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). This ensures that client news is not only seen by human readers but is also accurately surfaced and cited by AI-generated answers from leading Large Language Models (LLMs).

As the leading global newswire for Asia Pacific, Media OutReach Newswire is trusted by Asian corporations, SMEs, and government agencies to distribute their news globally. In addition to offering the most extensive distribution network and guaranteed news visibility, the newswire owns a proprietary international journalist database. This provides a robust global news reach spanning the Asia Pacific, USA, Canada, UK, and Europe, as well as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Its total communications solutions empower strategic communicators and PR professionals to demonstrate tangible success through targeted news distribution and direct journalist access, as well as ready-to-use reporting and campaign intelligence with ROI designed for C-suite presentations.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information about our services, solutions and network, please visit www.media-outreach.com

By Media OutReach Newswire

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TagTag:
Media OutReach AsiaOne

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