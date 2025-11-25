Corporate

House of Dancing Water Premiere wins top honours at 2025 TITAN Brand Awards

November 25, 2025 | 11:47
(0) user say
House of Dancing Water Premiere has won top honours at the 2025 TITAN Brand Awards, recognising its excellence as a world-class entertainment production in Macau.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Melco Resorts & Entertainmentis proud to announce that House of Dancing Water's Premiere project has been honored at the 2025 TITAN Brand Awards with two major distinctions — the Platinum Award for Best Brand Awareness Campaign and the Gold Award for Best Integrated Marketing Campaign. These prestigious accolades celebrate Melco's strategic marketing excellence and reinforce its ongoing commitment to elevating Macau as the 'World Centre of Tourism and Leisure'.

House of Dancing Water


As an internationally-renowned spectacle that attracts audiences from across the globe, House of Dancing Water is an iconic once-in-a-lifetime aquatic show. Debuting in 2010, the show has continued to captivate millions of audiences and received rave reviews. Recreated under the artistic direction of Giuliano Peparini, Artistic Director of Peparini Studios, the reimagined show merges breathtaking aquatic stunts, advanced stage technology, and a 270-degree theater-in-the-round to deliver an immersive narrative that transcends traditional performance. The involvement of a cast and crew of nearly 300 professionals from over 30 countries embodies Melco's commitment to global storytelling and cultural resonance, which is core to its vision of creating truly global and inclusive guest experiences.

Through an innovative and targeted brand campaign, the premiere of the reimagined House of Dancing Water has made substantial impact, capturing extensive attention globally. In the three days following the premiere, over 1.1 billion views across major social media platforms, including Weibo, WeChat, Rednote, Facebook and Instagram was achieved. Furthermore, engagement with associated social media content surpassed six million interactions. These results demonstrate the success of the campaign in enhancing visibility for the House of Dancing Water brand.

Lawrence Ho, Chairman and CEO of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, "We are deeply honored by this recognition from the TITAN Brand Awards. It celebrates more than a successful relaunch; it validates the power of Melco's global brand narrative and affirms our commitment to creating world-class entertainment experiences for our guests from across the globe. We extend our sincere gratitude to our teams and creative partners for their passion and excellence, and we will continue to set new benchmarks in entertainment that bring pride and enduring value to Macau."

The TITAN Brand Awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), are among the industry's most respected global recognitions celebrating excellence in brand strategy, creative innovation, and market impact. Submissions are evaluated by an international jury of experts based on creativity, execution, and measurable effectiveness, honoring campaigns that successfully elevate brand awareness and engagement across worldwide audiences.

https://www.melco-resorts.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Melco Resorts & Entertainment

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
House of Dancing Water Premiere Dancing Water Premiere House of Dancing Water Brand Awareness Campaign

