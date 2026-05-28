iQIYI's Nadou Pro AI platform surpasses 10,000 creators within one month of commercial launch

BEIJING, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 26th, iQIYI, China's leading online entertainment platform, announced that Nadou Pro, its AI platform built for professional film and television production, has onboarded more than 10,000 active creators in under one month since opening for commercial use on April 20.

In the same period, the platform has supported over 100 iQIYI original productions, demonstrating rapid adoption across the industry and validating Nadou Pro's position as a professional-grade solution for long-form content as it introduces new advanced features and launches its global expansion.

"Nadou Pro goes beyond generic models. It builds upon our years of technology infrastructure and deep content expertise. We transformed years of industry know-how into AI Agents and combined them with our core IP and digital assets to deliver accessible platform capabilities. Nadou Pro offers one-stop services, from content creation to operations and commercial collaboration," said Yu GONG, Founder and CEO of iQIYI, during the company's recent Q1 earnings conference call.

One Month, 10,000 Creators: How Nadou Pro Is Gaining Ground Across the Industry

Nadou Pro's creator base spans traditional production companies and independent filmmakers, with active projects across every major content format: long-form dramas, short-form dramas, online feature films, short dramas, micro animations, and advertising. The breadth of partners and formats reflects the platform's design as a full-pipeline solution rather than a single-use tool.

Real-world productions have already put the platform's capabilities to the test. All 16 titles from the Peter Pau × iQIYI AI Theater –spanning science fiction, thriller, wuxia, and fantasy – were produced using Nadou Pro, with the platform supporting character design, scene setting, and storyboarding across each project.

From Combat Scene Enhancement to Creative Assistant: What Nadou Pro's Latest Update Delivers

The latest Nadou Pro update brings two exclusive capabilities designed to address known production challenges in AI-generated content – currently available on the platform's domestic version. On the global front, foundational English-language functionality is already live for creators worldwide on https://www.nadou.ai/, with a full international version set to launch.

The Combat Scene Enhancement Agent is an industry first. AI-generated action sequences have historically struggled with flat movement and a lack of power. This agent is purpose-built to solve that problem, enabling creators to produce action content with greater dynamism and realism.

The Creative Assistant integrates a story bank of real-world case material with a cross-disciplinary knowledge library spanning history and natural science, providing creators with a tool for in-platform research, fact-checking, and creative decision-making without leaving the workflow.

The update also includes a canvas upgrade and 360-degree panoramic image generation capability. Nadou Pro now integrates nearly 30 model capabilities, including Seedance 2.0, HappyHorse 1.0, and Kling 4K, with nearly 70 AI agents developed or in planning across the full production pipeline – from screenwriting and directing through to editing and distribution.

A Creator Ecosystem in the Making: Community, Commerce, and a Global Rollout Ahead

Alongside its product updates, Nadou Pro has launched a creator community providing a dedicated space for peer exchange, skill-building, and professional development. A commercial partnership-matching platform is also in development, designed to connect creators with brand and production opportunities and close the loop from creation to monetization.

Nadou Pro's international rollout is already underway, with official launches in Singapore, Canada, and Brazil, and additional regions in preparation. The platform currently supports English, with local language versions in active development. Going forward, Nadou Pro will operate as a standalone product with its own development roadmap and independent revenue streams.