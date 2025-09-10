Corporate

HKGSEO Launches SEO+GEO Service 2025: AI Search Traffic Boost

September 10, 2025 | 14:50
(0) user say
New hybrid formula fuses geo-targeted schema with generative-AI keywords, promising page-one rankings and 3× local clicks within 30 days.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - HKGSEO, a leading SEO company in Hong Kong, today announced the launch of its revolutionary "SEO+GEO" dual-engine optimization service. This new offering aims to help businesses adapt to the AI-driven search revolution by not only improving traditional search engine rankings but also actively implementing Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). This ensures that their content is proactively recommended and referenced by AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and DeepSeek, allowing businesses to capture next-generation traffic opportunities.

With the increasing popularity of AI chatbots, user search behavior has undergone a fundamental shift. More and more users are no longer simply typing keywords but are instead using natural language to ask questions, expecting immediate, clear, and context-rich answers. This means that in addition to traditional SEO, businesses now need to focus on GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) to ensure that AI actively "speaks" their brand content when answering questions.

HKGSEO stated, "AI Overview has become a critical component of Google search results. Even the best SEO rankings may appear below AI-generated summaries. In the future, a business's visibility will not only depend on keyword rankings but also on whether AI understands, trusts, and is willing to reference them."

HKGSEO's new SEO+GEO service leverages AI technology to provide the following key optimization strategies:

Content Structure Optimization: Deploy FAQ-style content on websites with Schema markup to make it easier for AI to understand and reference.

Authority and Trust Building: Use authoritative data, customer case studies, and industry certifications to enhance E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness) signals.

Brand Reputation Development: Increase opportunities for AI referencing and recommendations through industry directories, media coverage, and multi-channel content exposure.

Technical Architecture Optimization: Ensure websites are effectively crawled and indexed by AI bots, improving multimedia recognition and loading performance.

HKGSEO added, "AI needs to learn from high-quality content to provide good answers. If businesses fail to optimize their content and technical infrastructure, they will be absent from AI's knowledge base, missing out on the next wave of traffic opportunities."

With HKGSEO's new SEO+GEO optimization service, businesses can benefit from a single monthly fee that not only ensures effectiveness across Google, Google Mobile, Yahoo, and Bing SEO but also enhances visibility on major AI Q&A platforms (such as Google AI Overview and Bing Copilot Answer). This helps businesses capture traffic from both search engines and AI platforms, improving their digital marketing ROI.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Website: www.hkgdigital.com

By HKGSEO

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

HKGSEO SEO+GEO Service

World Smart Industry Expo 2025 Wraps: $8B Deals, 5G-AI Leads

Changan European Expansion 2025: IAA Tech Portfolio Revealed

AVATR & CHANGAN DEEPAL Redefine Luxury EV Design at IAA 2025

Changan IAA Mobility 2025 Debut: Global Smart EV Vision Unveiled

CHiQ IFA 2025 Showcase: ESG TVs & Human-Centric Smart Home

Coehl iPhone 17 Case Pastel Shimmer 2025: Minimalist Must-Have

World Smart Industry Expo 2025 Wraps: $8B Deals, 5G-AI Leads

Changan European Expansion 2025: IAA Tech Portfolio Revealed

AVATR & CHANGAN DEEPAL Redefine Luxury EV Design at IAA 2025

Changan IAA Mobility 2025 Debut: Global Smart EV Vision Unveiled

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

