HK unveils first debt-rescue-only law site

August 22, 2025 | 10:20
When bankers spotted the new portal, defaulting tycoons sighed in relief—inside the algorithm that rewrites loan terms overnight.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 August 2025 - In today's economic climate, both businesses and individuals are facing mounting debt pressures and an increasing need for restructuring solutions. To address this growing demand, HKIVALAWYER.com has been officially launched. This new platform is a joint initiative between hkfindlawyer.com and faatgo.com, bringing together a network of legal professionals specializing in debt restructuring. Its mission is to provide comprehensive, professional, and innovative solutions to help debtors navigate financial challenges and regain stability.

Core Vision: Integrating Legal Expertise for Greater Efficiency and Transparency
HKIVALAWYER.com connects renowned lawyers and law firms in Hong Kong who focus on a wide range of debt restructuring mechanisms, particularly IVA (Individual Voluntary Arrangements) and DRP (Debt Relief Plans). These two options are often the most effective for individuals struggling with multiple creditors or unsustainable repayment schedules, offering legally structured paths to manage or reduce debt.

Through the platform, users can benefit from:
  • Convenient Search and Comparison: A one-stop hub to review different lawyers' expertise, service focus, and track records in IVA and DRP cases.
  • Professional Matching Services: Automated lawyer recommendations based on users' financial situations and needs, ensuring that those considering IVA or DRP are connected to specialists with relevant experience.
  • Transparent Information: Access to case studies, FAQs, and detailed comparisons of IVA, DRP, and other restructuring options, empowering debtors to make informed decisions with clarity.

Background: Responding to the Surge in Debt Restructuring Needs

With ongoing pressures from China's property sector and a rise in corporate defaults, Hong Kong has seen an increase in high-profile debt restructuring cases such as Evergrande. These have exposed limitations in the city's current legal framework. Experts point out that unlike London, New York, or Singapore, Hong Kong has yet to establish a comprehensive debt restructuring regime that provides temporary protection and streamlined restructuring procedures.

Against this backdrop, HKIVALAWYER.com was established to fill the gap—offering individuals and businesses credible, professional, and practical legal support, especially through IVA and DRP solutions.

Expected Benefits and Future Development
In the short term, the platform aims to achieve several key milestones:

  • Expand its lawyer directory to include more specialists in IVA and DRP.
  • Launch an online appointment and review system to build transparency and trust.
  • Publish real success stories to enhance public understanding of how IVA and DRP can help restructure unmanageable debts.
In the long run, HKIVALAWYER.com seeks to collaborate with legislative bodies and industry associations to advocate for reforms in Hong Kong's debt restructuring system, alleviating pressure on debtors, supporting businesses in distress, and contributing to economic recovery and social stability.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By HKIVALawyer

HKIVALAWYER HK debt-rescue-only law site

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
