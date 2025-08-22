GreenCo drops free ESG app, CFOs cheer

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenCo, a boutique ESG consulting firm in Hong Kong, announced the launch of its new ESG Action Toolkit+ AI App, now available for free on iOS and Android. The app combines AI-driven technology, practical checklists, and educational content to help companies navigate the increasingly complex landscape of ESG reporting, climate disclosure, and corporate sustainability requirements.

As global sustainability standards evolve rapidly, including IFRS S2 climate disclosure requirements, rising investor expectations, and regional ESG regulations in Asia, companies face growing pressure to assess their ESG readiness and take concrete action. The GreenCo ESG Action Toolkit+ AI App is designed as a one-stop digital toolkit for ESG action, enabling organisations to identify gaps, measure impacts, and plan ahead.

Key features of GreenCo's new app:

AI-Powered ESG Agent – Instant guidance on ESG reporting standards, compliance, and best practices

Toolkit Functions – A practical carbon footprint calculator for offices and SMEs to estimate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions

Sustainability Checklists - Gap identification tools that help businesses prepare for IFRS S2-aligned climate disclosures and other ESG frameworks

Knowledge SharingHub – A series of short, digestible educational videos designed to demystify ESG essentials and highlight emerging sustainability trends

More features that promote sustainability management actions and share ESG knowledge will be added in future

"Many companies know that ESG is important, but often struggle to take the first step," said Mr. Max Tsang, Director of GreenCo. "With our AI-combined app, organisations can start immediately by using accessible checklists, calculators, and learning tools. This helps them understand where they stand today and what actions are needed to meet tomorrow's ESG requirements and investor expectations."

"Sustainability regulations and reporting frameworks are evolving faster than ever, particularly across Asia. By offering a free, practical ESG toolkit, we enable companies to assess their readiness early, manage future compliance risks, and communicate meaningful progress to stakeholders," explained Dr. Charlie Yang, the Director and Head of GreenCo Singapore.

The launch of the GreenCo ESG Action Toolkit+ AI App comes at a pivotal moment as companies of all sizes are being asked to disclose more on climate-related risks, greenhouse gas emissions, governance practices, and overall ESG performance. By using the app, businesses can conduct a self-assessment of their ESG practices, identify priority actions, and take early steps to align with global and regional standards.

Availability

The GreenCo ESG Action Toolkit+ AI is available for free download on the Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/hk/app/greenco-esg-action-toolkit-ai/id6749852845) and Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.greenco_esg.app), with no registration or subscription required.

Support this App

GreenCo has no plan to design paid feature or add ads into the app. If you want to support this App, kindly leave an encouraging review on app store. Financially, the best way is to recommend GreenCo to companies looking for sustainability consulting services.

For more information, visit: www.greenco-esg.com | www.greenco-esg.sg