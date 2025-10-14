Golden Bell 60/60 Exhibition 2025: Six Decades of Taiwan Screen Heritage Honoured

TAIPEI, TAIWAN- Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2025 - In celebration of the 60th Golden Bell Awards, the "Golden Bell 60/60 Exhibition (金鐘60/60特展)", organized by the Bureau of Audiovisual and Music Industry Development (BAMID) under the Ministry of Culture (MOC), is now open at Warehouse 7B, Huashan 1914 Creative Park, running through October 19.The exhibition traces six decades of Taiwan's broadcasting and television industry evolution, revisiting milestone moments and landmark productions that have shaped the nation's cultural landscape. It also underscores the Golden Bell Awards' enduring role as a symbol of excellence in the industry.The "Golden Bell 60/60 Exhibition" is organized into four themed sections, each offering a distinct perspective on the transformation of Taiwan's radio and television industry. Designed as an immersive "world of entertainment," the exhibition invites visitors to step both in front of and behind the scenes, fully experiencing the brilliance, milestones, and creative spirit that define six decades of broadcasting achievement.The journey begins with "THE MOMENT – Stories of Generations: Witnessing the Firsts of Golden Bell and the Times," exploring the pivotal beginnings and breakthroughs in Taiwan's broadcasting history. Featuring cultural treasures such as Pei Mei's Cookbook(培梅食譜), the beloved radio program Love Traffic Light(愛情青紅燈), and trophies from past Golden Bell Awards, this section retraces the early steps and daring experiments that marked each generation's entry into a new media era.Next, "THE MEMORY – Stories of the People: Reliving the Programs We All Followed" transports visitors back to Taiwan's golden age of shared viewing, when families tuned in together to their favorite shows. Highlights include the original guillotine prop from Justice Bao(包青天), a recreated set from Nights of the Rose(玫瑰之夜), mascot dolls from Fruity Ice Cream(水果冰淇淋), and memorable clips from Taiwan Tornado(台灣龍捲風). Through these artifacts and reconstructions, the section celebrates how media has long served as both entertainment and a cross-generational bond.The third section, "THE GLORY – Stories of Triumph: The Stage of Applause and Tears," invites visitors to relive the emotional thrill of winning moments—complete with a replica Golden Bell trophy for photo opportunities. Exhibits include the physical mask from Copycat Killer(模倣犯) and a series of cross-generational interview videos that spotlight creativity, resilience, and artistic excellence across eras.Finally, "THE UNSEEN – Stories Behind the Screen: The Unsung Heroes of Production" pays tribute to the behind-the-scenes professionals who bring every program to life. From recreated sets of classic variety shows to the shipbuilding scene from Lord Jiaqing and The Journey to Taiwan(嘉慶君遊台灣), this section highlights the craftsmanship and dedication that power the nation's broadcasting legacy.Through its four immersive chapters, the "Golden Bell 60/60 Exhibition" offers more than a retrospective—it stands as a celebration of the visionaries, creators, and audiences who have together shaped Taiwan's vibrant media culture. The 60th Golden Bell Awards presentations will take place on Oct. 11, 17 and 18. For more information, visit the 60th Golden Bell Awards official website and Facebook page.Golden Bell 60/60 ExhibitionDate: Now through October 19, 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.Venue: Warehouse 7B, Huashan 1914 Creative ParkNo. 1, Section 1, Bade Road, Zhongzheng District, Taipei Cityhttps://gba.tavis.tw/60th/index.html

