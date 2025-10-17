"Go Where Flavors of Hunan Abound": Hunan Cuisine Goes Abroad, Spreading Cultural New Chapters Through Food

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 October 2025 - As the spicy aroma of Hunan cuisine wafts through the streets of Bangkok, a cross-border culinary dialogue quietly begins. Recently, the third season of Hunan TV's Mango TV program "Go Where Flavors of Hunan Abound" concluded with the theme of "Hunan Cuisine Going Abroad." Five champion chefs from Hunan traveled to Thailand, not only completing a cultural exchange through food but also initiating a vibrant practice of international dissemination of Chinese culinary culture.



https://youtu.be/CJiBe4FJVZ8



This trip to Thailand was an exploration of flavors as well as a fusion of cultures. The program's carefully designed dual approach—guests visiting local Hunan restaurants and chefs delving into local markets—reflects two dimensions of cultural dissemination: the need to uphold authenticity while embracing innovation. In Bangkok's Hunan restaurants, we see dishes like stir-fried lotus root with pork and spicy abalone with pork presented together, retaining the authentic flavors of Hunan ingredients while incorporating local diners' preferences. This wisdom of "changing forms while keeping the essence" is the key to the success of Chinese cuisine in reaching the world.



The scenes of Hunan chefs exploring Thai markets are particularly moving. With their professional sensitivity, they seek a resonance with the soul of Hunan cuisine among exotic ingredients. In this moment, ingredients transform from mere cooking materials into mediums of cultural dialogue. The segments where Shen Mengchen and Zhang Yanqi creatively use body language to overcome communication barriers truly reflect the essence of cultural exchange—when language reaches its limits, a shared love for food becomes the most universal language.



The deeper significance of this "Hunan Cuisine Going Abroad" lies in its construction of a multi-layered cultural dissemination system. By inviting overseas restaurateurs, foreign diners, and expatriate Chinese to form a judging panel, the program creates a diverse dialogue space. In this space, each Hunan dish becomes more than just food; it serves as a vehicle for telling Hunan's stories and conveying the spirit of the region. The surprised expressions of foreign diners and the tearful moments of expatriates tasting familiar flavors weave together a vivid picture of cultural exchange.



Hunan cuisine's journey abroad is about more than just dishes; it's about spreading culture. The pioneering spirit of the Hunan people is embodied in the chefs' willingness to reinterpret traditional flavors with exotic ingredients; their tenacity is reflected in their pursuit of culinary excellence; and their broad-mindedness is shown in their open embrace of foreign cultures. This process of elevating taste experiences to cultural identity represents the highest realm of culinary cultural dissemination.



Notably, this Hunan cuisine venture coincides with the important moment of the 50th anniversary of friendly relations between China and Thailand. Using food as a bond to promote mutual understanding and writing new chapters of friendship through taste memories reflects both the program's ingenuity and the deeper meaning of cultural dissemination. When the sour and spicy flavors of Thailand perfectly blend with the fragrant and spicy tastes of Hunan, the two culinary cultures achieve a leap from mutual respect to appreciation.



From "Hunan flavors" to "aromas wafting across the seas," this is not only a new journey of the globalization of Hunan cuisine but also a vibrant practice of international dissemination of Chinese culture. The third season of "Go Where Flavors of Hunan Abound" tells us through this carefully planned venture: culinary boundaries do not exist, and culture resonates. Using food as a medium and flavor to convey emotions, Hunan cuisine is writing a new chapter in the global dissemination of Chinese culinary culture with its unique charm on the world stage.



Looking ahead, we have reason to believe that as more Chinese cuisines like Hunan cuisine go global, the rich connotations and contemporary values of Chinese culture will gain deeper understanding and recognition worldwide. This journey of flavors has only just begun.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.