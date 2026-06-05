Global semiconductor equipment billings surge 14% year-over-year in Q1 2026

MILPITAS, Calif., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report that global semiconductor equipment billings increased 14% year-over-year to US$36.55 billion in the first quarter of 2026. First quarter 2026 billings registered a 1% quarter-over-quarter growth.

Record quarterly billings were driven by continued AI-related investment, including capacity expansion and technology upgrades supporting leading-edge logic, DRAM, and advanced packaging.

"The strong start to 2026 reflects continued industry investment in the capacity and infrastructure needed to support AI-driven semiconductor growth," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Record first-quarter billings highlight ongoing momentum in leading-edge manufacturing and advanced packaging."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

The following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars, with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

About SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS)

The Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) from SEMI provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports:

Monthly SEMI North American Billings Report, an early perspective of equipment market trends

Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics(WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and more than 22 market segments

Bi-annual Total Semiconductor Equipment Forecast – OEM Perspective, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.