Giant wind farm wins approval despite environmental backlash

September 03, 2025 | 14:25
When 900 megawatts of spinning steel threatens Tasmania's pristine coastline, federal bureaucrats bet clean energy trumps conservation concerns – locals aren't convinced.

SYDNEY, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACEN Australia's 900 MW Robbins Island Wind project has secured Federal Government approval – a major step in unlocking one of the largest private investments in Tasmania's history and positioning the state as a major player in Australia's clean energy transition.

The AUD$3 billion development is expected to generate enough power for up to 500,000 homes, create up to 400 construction jobs, and deliver more than AUD$30 million annually into the Tasmanian economy, alongside a AUD$27 million community benefits program for the Circular Head region.

ACEN Australia Managing Director, David Pollington, said the milestone was a key achievement for ACEN, and important for the Tasmanian economy, the nation's energy transition and the renewable energy industry more broadly.

"The decision shows that large, complex projects can be delivered responsibly, balancing overall impacts and conserving biodiversity, with the need for clean energy to address climate change," he said.

"It comes at a time when Australia faces a stalling energy transition and looming power shortages as coal exits the system.

"It also reflects the depth and rigour of ACEN's work to address the assessment criteria and scrutiny applied through the approvals process."

The approval follows more than eight years of assessment by all levels of government, including detailed studies of Robbins Island's natural values.

This has produced the most comprehensive understanding of its plants and animals to date, giving confidence the project can proceed and manage any environmental risks.

The project will deliver jobs, training and long-term community benefits. Wind then provides low cost baseload generation backed by hydro. As a result, hydro will be able to play to its real strength as flexible on-demand generation and storage, rather than a traditional baseload generation.

The project will also help the state and federal governments reach legislated emissions commitments, including Tasmania's goal to double clean energy production by 2040, half by 2030. The project is expected to start generating power in 2030.

"This is particularly important for Victoria, which will lose half of its coal generation by 2035, making investment in Marinus Link and the North West Transmission Developments a smart and timely move," Mr. Pollington added. Three weeks ago, the Federal Governments of Victoria and Tasmania reached Final Investment Decision to proceed with the new Marinus Link Stage 1 undersea transmission line, allowing new generation in Tasmania to serve the growing energy needs of Victoria and the city of Melbourne.

ACEN Australia Executive Chairman, Jose Maria Zabaleta, said: "This approval is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the ACEN Australia team. Over many years, we have worked closely with regulators, communities, and experts to address complex challenges and ensure the project meets the highest standards. This milestone shows how large-scale renewables can be responsibly developed to deliver long-term value."

"This project expands our footprint beyond New South Wales, and allows us to serve customers in Tasmania and Victoria. We are very excited by this achievement, and appreciative of all the stakeholders that have played a part in its successful outcome."

ACEN Australia has two of the largest operating solar farms in the country, each at approximately 521 MWdc (400 MWac) New England Solar and 520 MWdc (400 MWac) Stubbo Solar. Both are located in New South Wales, with Stubbo Solar having completed construction in recent weeks. It is expected to complete commissioning, achieve its commercial operations date, and hold its formal opening within the next six weeks. ACEN Australia is also constructing its first battery project in the country, the New England Battery with 400 MWh scheduled to be operational before the end of 2026. Other battery projects are advancing in development, with potential new construction starts in the next 18 months.

ACEN Australia also has other projects in advanced development: The 780 MWdc (600 MWac) Birriwa Solar and the 1,200 MWh Storage Hybrid Project in New South Wales secured its development approval last year and transmission access rights from EnergyCo this year.

The 900 MW Valley of the Winds project also secured transmission access rights this year, and its development approval just three months ago. The project was also among the winners of the Federal Government's Capacity Investment Scheme revenue underwriting tender.

The 800 MW Phoenix Pumped Hydro Storage Project was also a winner earlier this year of a competitive tender for a Long Duration Storage Long Term Energy Service Agreement with EnergyCo of the New South Wales government to provide revenue certainty to support private investment.

www.acenrenewables.com.au

By PR Newswire

ACEN

Tag:
wind farm ACEN ACEN Australia

