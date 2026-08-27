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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Gen Precision launches automated memory module testing system

August 27, 2026 | 15:21
(0) user say
Equipment manufacturer Gen Precision has launched the GTK-SPT1 automated system for DDR4 and DDR5 memory modules, reducing operator handling time by 97 percent.

TAOYUAN, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Precision has launched the GTK-SPT1, an automated DIMM final test system designed to increase testing throughput as AI and server demand put growing pressure on memory DDR4 and DDR5 production. The system automates previously manual DIMM final test handling and operation, reducing the time spent on repetitive module-by-module processing. The latest system further reduces the overall footprint and streamlines automated handling and test workflows to improve production-line efficiency.

Simultaneous DIMM Testing for Higher Throughput

GTK-SPT1 transforms the final functional and burn-in verification of completed DIMM modules from a manual, one-by-one process into an automated workflow capable of testing multiple modules simultaneously. The system automates loading and unloading, while a robotic arm picks and places two DIMMs at a time for testing. GTK-SPT1 can be configured for Long-DIMM and SO-DIMM applications, including test processes before or after heatsink installation, based on specific product and test requirements. It also integrates with existing test software to form a complete automated final-test workstation.

"Automation should do more than remove manual steps. It should help manufacturers make better use of the test capacity already in place," said Yulin Lee, Vice President of Automation at Gen Precision. Through automated batch operation, GTK-SPT1 reduces operator handling time by approximately 97%, allowing operators to step away from the test station during the test cycle. Under current test conditions, GTK-SPT1 processes approximately 2 DIMMs per minute and automatically records test data to improve traceability throughout the final-test process.

Proven Automation for Memory Manufacturing

Gen Precision has built extensive experience in memory manufacturing automation, with systems deployed by leading memory manufacturers across projects including:

  • Dual-labeling automation systems
  • Customized SSD assembly lines

Beyond automation system integration, Gen Precision can incorporate robotics, PLC control, and AOI as required, supported by in-house precision machining and tooling capabilities. This combination enables the company to support system development from mechanical design and integration through production deployment.

Learn more at gentk.com

By PR Newswire

Gen Precision

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TagTag:
Gen Precision Automated memory module testing Equipment manufacturer Gen Precision

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