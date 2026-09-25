AKA completes enterprise sales training pilot with major consumer electronics manufacturer

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AKA, a Cognitive AI Company, today announced that EOS, its Sales Knowledge Engine, has completed a contract with one of the world's largest consumer electronics companies, validating the platform's ability to improve sales knowledge accuracy and evaluation consistency across large, complex retail and reseller networks.

The pilot addressed a challenge common to large-scale consumer electronics retail: maintaining consistent, accurate product knowledge across geographically and linguistically diverse sales and reseller teams. Traditional evaluation methods rely on manager judgment for both soft-skill assessment and factual accuracy — introducing inconsistency and scaling poorly across markets and languages.

EOS addressed this through its core capability: extracting factual claims made by sales representatives during practice conversations and verifying each one against the company's own product documentation. Claims that fail verification are automatically converted into targeted, citation-backed quizzes, closing knowledge gaps directly at the source.

"This pilot reinforced what we've built EOS to prove — that sales training outcomes should be measured by factual accuracy, not just how confidently a rep speaks," said Raymond Jung, CEO of AKA. "Partnering with an organization of this scale gave us a rigorous testing ground for EOS's verification architecture, and the results validate our approach for large, knowledge-intensive retail environments."

Designed for enterprise security requirements, EOS keeps each customer's data fully isolated and never uses it for external model training, with on-premise and on-device AI deployment options available for environments with restricted external connectivity.

EOS currently supports English, Japanese, and Korean, with additional language support in development. The platform is built for knowledge-heavy, regulated frontline industries — insurance, telecommunications, automotive, and consumer electronics — where large product catalogs and inaccurate statements carry real business and compliance consequences.

Teams can start free with up to five seats at akaeos.com, and enterprise buyers can procure the platform by searching for "EOS Pro" on the AWS Marketplace or via akaeos.com/aws.