Gen Precision expands custom optical inspection systems for production lines

TAOYUAN, Sept. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Precision is expanding its inspection capabilities for co-packaged optics (CPO) applications as manufacturers seek higher-precision, more flexible inspection of fiber array units (FAUs) and related components. The company now supports FAU configurations with up to 80 channels and custom components with specialized structures, while helping customers deploy these inspection capabilities on production lines to accelerate product qualification and production ramp-up for next-generation optical communications products.

"Passive optical components have traditionally followed standard 1×M or M×N array formats, but AI infrastructure is driving higher-density and increasingly customized designs," said Jacky Chang, Executive Vice President and Special Assistant to the Chairman at Gen Precision. "Inspection must evolve with these products. By adapting our inspection methods to different designs and validating them with actual customer samples, we help customers advance new optical products with greater confidence."

Gen Precision has completed inspection and validation projects for multiple customers, including non-standard custom designs, and has shipped its first batch of automated inspection systems.

GTK-OSI1 Expands FAU Inspection to Specialized Structures

Gen Precision has expanded the capability of the GTK-OSI1 Automated Passive Optical Component Inspection Machine beyond standard FAU-related component inspection, adding support for custom components and production-line deployment. By combining AOI-based precision measurement, automation control, AI-powered visual recognition, and software development capabilities, Gen Precision can adapt the system to different component designs.

The GTK-OSI1 delivers measurement repeatability of 3σ ≤ 0.1 μm for Fiber Arrays (FA), V-Grooves, and MT/MMC ferrules. Based on customer sample validation, measurement scripts and fixtures can be customized for deployment in automated production-line workflows. Once specifications are confirmed, Gen Precision can complete system customization and delivery within 6 to 8 months.

From Component Inspection to CPO Performance Validation

Gen Precision will further extend its optical communications automation capabilities into post-packaging performance testing. In collaboration with Lintes Technology, Gen Precision will develop a CPO test system to validate the performance of packaged products integrating an Optical Engine and FAU. Drawing on its expertise in precision machining, metrology, and automation, the initiative will extend Gen Precision's capabilities beyond component-level dimensional inspection to include post-packaging performance validation, supporting customers across a broader range of optical product development stages.

Learn more at gentk.com