Frontiers Online Joins Key Media Industry Bodies

January 20, 2026 | 14:26
(0) user say
The digital media platform achieved dual memberships in influential technology and influencer associations, securing positions within China's core communication networks and industry governance structures.

BEIJING, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently held Haidian District 2025 Annual Conference on Network Communication Development, Frontiers Online (前沿在线) officially achieved two new institutional identities:

  • Founding Member of the Haidian District Technology Self-Media Professional Committee (one of the "Founding Eighteen")
  • Council Member of the Second Council of the Haidian District Network Influencers Association
Founding Committee Members Include:

13 leading Haidian-based technology self-media organizations, including:
Frontiers Online (前沿在线), 36Kr (36氪), QbitAI (量子位), Zhidx (智东西), JAZZ year (甲子光年), Si-Planet (硅星人), ITjuzi (IT桔子), among others.

Five influential technology content creators, including:
Occam's Razor (奥卡姆剃刀), Gao Qingyi (高庆一), Ying Wang (应旺), and others.

The conference was guided by the Publicity Department of the Haidian District Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and organized by the Haidian Cyberspace Administration Office, bringing together more than 200 representatives from government, industry, academia, research institutions, and application sectors. Leaders from both central and municipal authorities attended the event to jointly explore pathways for high-quality development in regional network communication. The atmosphere was dynamic and highly productive.

Receiving recognition from both the District Publicity Department and the Cyberspace Administration Office, Frontiers Online (前沿在线) feels deeply honored. This recognition is not only an affirmation of our past efforts, but also a responsibility and mission entrusted to us to further cultivate regional science and technology communication.

Looking ahead, we will formally integrate into Haidian's core technology communication circle, actively connecting high-quality resources from all sectors and working together to build a stronger and more valuable communication ecosystem.

As a think-tank-oriented technology communication organization focused on AI, robotics, and other hard-tech industries, Frontiers Online has consistently taken "Technology Analysis + Industry Insight + Value Transmission" as its core approach, and has built a full-chain service capability covering in-depth reporting, industry research, brand communication, and event execution.

We look forward to moving forward side by side with partners and industry peers to jointly build a new technology communication ecosystem of "Connected by Digital Roads, United for the Future," and to contribute to the high-quality development of Haidian District.

Frontiers Online Official Website: www.frontiersonline.com

By PR Newswire

Frontiers Online

