FIFA World Cup 2026 fever kicks off with Now.com video column

HONG KONG, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026™ will kick off on 12 June 2026. This edition will mark several firsts: the first to be co-hosted by three nations – Canada, Mexico and the United States; the first expansion to 48 teams; and a record-breaking 104 matches. Now TV, the exclusive broadcaster in Hong Kong, will deliver all matches live in 4K ultra-high definition, igniting a citywide football frenzy.

To celebrate this quadrennial sporting spectacle, Now.com – the comprehensive news and information platform under Now TV – is launching a brand-new video column, Ying Fa FC x Sistalk World Cup Diary. Bringing a fresh female perspective, this column will dive into everything on and off the pitch with a fun, engaging vibe.

Meet the "Ying Fa FC" and "Sistalk" line-up – sharing match-viewing tips and commentary on favourite teams

This Now.com video column brings together "Ying Fa FC" members from ViuTV's popular reality show "Goal To Success 2" – Lin Ka Wing (Vian), Loklam Chan (Loklam), and Barbie Ng (Biu Mui Mona) – alongside Now TV "Sistalk" hosts Gigi Lee (Gigi) and Karen Kwan (KK). Together, they will share their matchday must-haves, pre-match preparations and, of course, their takes on key players from around the world and their top picks to win the title. Whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual fan just looking to soak up the vibes, their infectious energy and humour are sure to draw you in.

Around-the-clock World Cup updates – one-stop dedicated webpage coming soon

Beyond the video column, Now.com will launch a dedicated "FIFA World Cup 2026™" mini-site later this month. Combining the expertise of the Now News and Now Sports teams, the mini-site will deliver real-time match updates, off-pitch buzz, player news, and quirky stories from around the tournament. For comprehensive World Cup coverage and trending topics from both on and off the pitch, users can simply visit Now.com or download the Now News App to access the "FIFA World Cup 2026™" mini-site.