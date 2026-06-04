Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Origin Energy and Landis+Gyr roll out large-scale smart gas technology across Australia

June 04, 2026 | 10:15
(0) user say
Origin Energy and Landis+Gyr have announced a large-scale smart gas rollout to modernize customer and operational services for Australian homes and businesses without replacing existing infrastructure.

SYDNEY, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gas customers across Australia could soon see fewer estimated bills, fewer manual meter readings, and a more modern energy service experience as the country's gas networks begin a large-scale digital upgrade.

Global energy technology leader, Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today announced a partnership with leading Australian Energy company Origin Energy to modernise its gas network with smart digital technology.

The project marks of the first large-scale efforts in Australia to fully digitise gas network operations across an entire customer base, covering households and businesses across Origin's gas network.

Over the next 18 months, Landis+Gyr will deploy intelligent IoT modules that enable remote meter readings and near real-time data insights, along with communications technology and a data management platform across Origin's existing metering assets.

Origin General Manager LPG, Amber Fennell said, "This upgrade supports Origin's focus on improving the customer experience, while leveraging technology to make better use of existing infrastructure to help modernise Australia's gas networks.

The upgrade will be delivered with no disruption to customers' LPG supply.

Improving data accuracy and billing timeliness by removing manual reads enables us to enhance the customer experience."

Landis+Gyr Senior Vice President, APAC, David Maclean said, "Our Smart Gas technology provides utilities and energy service providers with one of the fastest pathways to digitalisation, enabling improved customer service outcomes, safer installation practices and greater operational efficiencies.

"This milestone marks a significant step forward in bringing intelligent, more flexible energy infrastructure to Australia.

"By enhancing existing meters with Landis+Gyr's Smart Gas solution, Origin Energy can adopt future IoT technologies without replacing their existing assets, improving the customer experience today while building a strong foundation for long-term innovation."

The success of this rollout could support future deployment of the technology across approximately two million Landis+Gyr gas meters already installed across Australia, enabling remote meter readings and near real-time data insights at a broader scale, avoiding large-scale network replacement.

For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com

By PR Newswire

Landis+Gyr Group AG

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Origin Energy Landis+Gyr Smart gas technology Largescale rollout Remote meter readings

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Orbit launches Agent Builder to advance AI investment research for institutions

Orbit launches Agent Builder to advance AI investment research for institutions

GetGo campaigns for sustainable mobility as Singapore COE prices exceed S$100,000

GetGo campaigns for sustainable mobility as Singapore COE prices exceed S$100,000

Getac launches ZX80W rugged tablets with edge AI on ARM architecture

Getac launches ZX80W rugged tablets with edge AI on ARM architecture

XbotGo names Julián Alvarez global brand ambassador ahead of 2026 World Cup

XbotGo names Julián Alvarez global brand ambassador ahead of 2026 World Cup

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Galaxy Macau hosts sell-out UFC Fight Night to kick off UFC partnership

Galaxy Macau hosts sell-out UFC Fight Night to kick off UFC partnership

Handshake Finance raises S$500K pre-seed to build escrow-as-a-service in Singapore

Handshake Finance raises S$500K pre-seed to build escrow-as-a-service in Singapore

TrendAI launches Inception Program backed by AWS and GMI Cloud for secure AI

TrendAI launches Inception Program backed by AWS and GMI Cloud for secure AI

FOMO Pay to enable DuitNow QR payments in Singapore ahead of RTS Link launch

FOMO Pay to enable DuitNow QR payments in Singapore ahead of RTS Link launch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020