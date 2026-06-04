Orbit launches Agent Builder to advance AI investment research for institutions

LONDON, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbit Financial Technology, the award-winning AI investment research platform, today announced Agent Builder, a self-service feature within Orbit Insight that enables institutional investment teams to create their own production-grade research agents through conversation. Workflows that once required weeks of bespoke development now take minutes, with no engineering involvement. Orbit's Agent Builder is the first capability of its kind on an institutional research platform.

Orbit's Agent Builder addresses a persistent bottleneck in institutional AI adoption: getting a research platform to do exactly what a team needs. Until now, customizing an agent for a specific workflow (a stock screen, a company scorecard, or ongoing sector and competitor analysis) required a consulting engagement, a lengthy specification process, and weeks of iteration. Agent Builder condenses that cycle into a single session, whilst providing the flexibility to tweak and amend to ensure the highest levels of accuracy.

"Investment teams are constantly asking for the flexibility to define their own research workflows without waiting on a vendor. Orbit's Agent Builder gives them exactly that, built natively into the platform they already use," said Da Wei, Founder & CEO of Orbit.

How it works

Every Orbit agent has two components. The first transforms the user's requirement into a configurable, structured data extraction that runs on the back end. The second produces any number of reports from that single structured dataset. Users review the logic at every layer, edit it, and rerun on demand.

Each agent can pull from Orbit's Knowledge Base datasets, the user's connected internal data, or both. The user selects the combination at build time.

MCP-native by default

Every agent created in Orbit Insight automatically becomes an MCP endpoint for that user. Teams using Claude, ChatGPT Enterprise, or their own internal copilots can connect directly to a specific agent. The same data flows out via the API in the same self-service way.

Inside the Agent Marketplace

The Agent Builder lives inside Orbit Insight and the Agent Marketplace, the platform's library of off-the-shelf agents covering earnings analysis, concept screening, peer benchmarking, ESG scoring, thematic analysis, news flow tracker and more. With this launch, the Marketplace gains a new section for each user's personal library of agents they have built themselves.

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