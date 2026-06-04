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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Getac launches ZX80W rugged tablets with edge AI on ARM architecture

June 04, 2026 | 10:23
(0) user say
Getac has launched its new 8-inch ZX80W and ZX80W-EX tablets, combining Windows 11 functionality with an energy-efficient fanless design and edge AI performance built on ARM architecture for field productivity.

TAIPEI, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Getac Technology Corporation (Getac), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the expansion of its ZX80 range of 8-inch fully rugged tablets with the launch of the new ZX80W and ZX80W-EX – two lightweight, highly mobile Windows 11 devices built on ARM architecture.

With these launches, Getac is meeting growing customer demand for power-efficient, fanless rugged solutions running the Windows 11 operating system (OS), that can be used in a wide range of industrial environments and scenarios, such as those found in the defence, utilities, and transport & logistics sectors.

Built on energy efficient ARM architecture

The ZX80W and ZX80W-EX both utilise Qualcomm®'s innovative QCS6490 platform, built on ARM architecture, which is renowned for its exceptional energy efficiency and high performance-per-watt. The result is a fast, fanless computing experience that enables users to work uninterrupted for long periods of time, even when operating in remote locations where access to device charging facilities is limited. Both devices also feature 12GB of inbuilt LPDDR5 memory for smooth multitasking, while 256GB of universal flash storage (UFS) provides ample capacity for on-device storage needs.

Windows 11 functionality in a compact form factor

The ZX80W highlights the transformative power of Windows on ARM in the rugged industry. Traditionally, delivering full Windows functionality in the field required larger, power-hungry processors. By leveraging ARM's exceptional thermal and energy efficiency, the ZX80W effortlessly runs Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC in a remarkably compact, fanless chassis. The difference for customers is profound: it provides the robust security and app compatibility of a true Windows ecosystem, but with the extreme lightweight agility and all-day battery life previously reserved for Android devices.

AI-driven edge intelligence

The ZX80W and ZX80W-EX feature a 6th Generation Qualcomm AI Engine to unlock real-time intelligence at the edge. Their Qualcomm® Hexagon NPU delivers high-speed recognition with real-time analytics and on-device automation designed to maximize productivity in demanding field environments, reducing cloud dependency for faster, more reliable processing when an internet connection is patchy or unavailable.

This powerful edge functionality makes both devices ideally suited to a range of use cases including UAV flight control in the utilities industry, and predictive asset management (or hazardous environments with the ZX80W-EX), and electronic logging devices (ELDs) in transport and logistics.

Fully rugged, outdoor-ready

Like all Getac devices, the ZX80W and ZX80W-EX are built rugged from the ground up to thrive in environments where many other devices would fail. Both devices are MIL-STD-810H and IP67 certified, vibration and 6ft (1.8m) drop resistant, featuring a daylight-readable display, and boast a wide operating temperature range (ZX80W: -29 to +63 ˚C / -20 to +145 ˚F, ZX80W-EX: -21°C to 55°C / -5.8°F to 131°F). Despite all this, the ZX80W weighs just 590g, while the ZX80W-EX weighs 780g, making them incredibly lightweight for extended use in the field.

In addition, the ZX80W-EX is also ATEX/IECEx Zone 2/22 certified for operator safety in hazardous and/or potentially explosive environments. Further intrinsically safe design features include 0.6mm thicker display glass for greater durability, an enhanced back cover for increased impact protection, secure port cover for the main docking connector, and mylar seals on all exposed screw covers.

"Effective digital transformation requires extending the enterprise core directly into the field," says James Hwang, President of Getac Technology Corporation. "The ZX80W series is engineered to support this vision. By delivering a compact 8-inch form factor with the proven efficiency of Windows on ARM, we are helping organizations bridge the gap between traditional IT infrastructure and frontline operations. From standard fieldwork to hazardous environments, we are equipping our customers with a versatile tool that maximizes mobility while upholding strict enterprise security and performance standards."

ZX80W and ZX80W-EX will be available in July 2026. For more information, please visit www.getac.com

By PR Newswire

Getac Technology Corporation

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