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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

GetGo campaigns for sustainable mobility as Singapore COE prices exceed S$100,000

June 04, 2026 | 10:27
(0) user say
Singapore car-sharing platform GetGo has staged a car smash campaign to make the case for commitment-free driving access as Category A COE prices exceed S$100,000.

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GetGo Carsharing, Singapore's largest carsharing service, hosted a by-invite only marketing activation on 19 May 2026 to advocate for a more sustainable mobility option, allowing Singaporeans to have access to a car without having to take on the burden of owning one.

The closed-door event featured a decommissioned scrap vehicle marked with common ownership expenses including S$100,000 COE, road tax, insurance, car repairs, and depreciation, which participants were invited to smash.

The session serves as the centrepiece of GetGo's latest "Smash the $100k Burden. Reclaim your Freedom to Drive." campaign. The campaign spans a closed-door activation, in-house social content, and partnerships with content creators such as Samuel Foo (also known as @clbsam) and Benjamin Wong (@benwhoah), all working in concert to drive awareness of Singapore's car ownership burden and advocate for carsharing as a sustainable alternative.

Singapore's COE prices have surged from S$35,000 in 2020 to $124,790[1] today for a Category A vehicle. COE alone now exceeds Singapore's median annual salary[2]. Factoring in the full 10-year commitment of vehicle purchase price, road tax, insurance, car repairs, parking, petrol and ERP charges, the true cost of owning a Toyota Corolla Altis balloons to approximately $244,000 over 10 years, or approximately $2,033 per month[3]. As a result, only one in three Singapore households owns a car today. And two in three simply cannot afford to.

GetGo's point A to A carsharing model allows Singaporeans to access a vehicle for as little as $3 an hour — with no membership fees, no deposits, and no long-term commitment. Fuel, maintenance, and insurance are included in every booking. With over 3,000 vehicles across more than 1,700 locations, including most HDB carparks — a GetGo car is typically within five minutes' walking distance from home. More than 500,000 registered drivers have already made the switch, completing over eight million bookings by April 2026 since its inception in 2021.

"A S$100,000 COE is a barrier that locks the majority of Singaporeans out of driving. We created this campaign to advocate for a more sustainable mobility option that allows Singaporeans to have access to a car when needed without having to take on the burden of owning one. Smashing a car labelled with the real costs of ownership, including the $100k COE, road tax, depreciation, and car repairs, is symbolic of what we believe: that you shouldn't have to carry a decade-long financial commitment just to have the Freedom to Drive. GetGo's mission has always been to give that Freedom to Drive wherever and whenever they need one, without the ownership burden."

— Johnson Lim, Co-founder & Chief Marketing Officer, GetGo

The event, titled "Smash the $100k Burden. Reclaim your Freedom to Drive." invited media partners and content creators to take a swing at a scrap car labelled with the costs of car ownership, each strike symbolic of breaking free from the financial weight that ownership places on Singaporeans. Beyond the smash, attendees captured content on the ground, translating GetGo's message into something you could feel, not just read about.

[1] Land Transport Authority, COE Bidding Results, May 2026 (1st Bidding Exercise). onemotoring.lta.gov.sg

[2] Ministry of Manpower, Report on Wage Practices 2024. mom.gov.sg

[3] Timothy Ho, "Cost Of Owning A Car In Singapore Over 10 Years," DollarsAndSense.sg, 9 July 2025. Available at: dollarsandsense.sg/cost-owning-car-singapore/

GetGo, Singapore's 24/7 carsharing service, is available for bookings on the GetGo App: https://getgo.sg/download-the-app/

By PR Newswire

GetGo Carsharing

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
GetGo Sustainable mobility campaign Commitmentfree driving access Carsharing platform

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