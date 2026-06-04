Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

XbotGo names Julián Alvarez global brand ambassador ahead of 2026 World Cup

June 04, 2026 | 10:18
(0) user say
XbotGo has appointed football star Julián Alvarez as its global brand ambassador ahead of the 2026 World Cup, launching a campaign focused on youth sports visibility, grassroots football, and AI-powered sports storytelling.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XbotGo, the AI sports camera company transforming how athletes, families, and communities capture the game, today announced Argentine football star and 2022 FIFA World Cup champion Julián Alvarez as its Global Brand Ambassador.

Following XbotGo's latest camera release, the Falcon, this partnership marks a major milestone in XbotGo's global expansion and launches the company's worldwide "Dare To Dream" campaign ahead of football's biggest global tournament.

Known for his journey from a small town in Argentina to football's biggest stage, the player nicknamed "La Araña" ("The Spider") will work with XbotGo on an initiative focused on grassroots football culture, youth sports visibility, and increasing access to high-quality sports storytelling through AI-powered technology. "We deeply admire Julián's relentless drive and humility," said XbotGo CEO Dr. David Tan. "His journey embodies the 'Dare To Dream' spirit, making him the perfect inspiration for young athletes everywhere."

"Football's most meaningful moments do not belong only to professionals in massive stadiums," Tan continued. "They also belong to children playing their first match, families on the sidelines, community clubs, and athletes whose stories too often go unseen. What connects Julián and XbotGo is more than success. It is the belief that people can achieve things that once felt impossible, whether that means reaching the world's biggest stage or making professional-level sports storytelling accessible to everyday athletes and families."

The campaign arrives at a moment when football fandom is rapidly evolving from passive viewing into active participation. Across social and live streaming platforms, millions now document, share, and relive football journeys in real time. In the weeks ahead, XbotGo will launch a series of social media Interactive Game Challenges featuring the Argentine champion during the biggest sporting event in the world.

Today, Julián looks back fondly at his childhood playing at the local pitch and wishes he had more cherished moments preserved forever. "I think XbotGo Falcon allows families to enjoy the moment while keeping those memories forever," he said. "And for young players, being able to watch their own matches and learn little by little can really help them improve over time."

As a new father, Julián sees his own Falcon getting a lot of use, both for himself and his young family. "In my training sessions, at home playing with my son in the future. Falcon is a great way to analyze your game," he said. "It has 4K resolution, a dual camera, and automatic tracking without needing to use your hands. It's a very complete product that would help me a lot in my day-to-day life."

The partnership follows XbotGo's recent major ecosystem integration with youth sports platform TeamSnap, locking in a comprehensive distribution pipeline that connects automated streaming infrastructure directly to millions of active family team calendars.

Together, these initiatives reflect XbotGo's broader mission to expand visibility in sports and help ensure that important moments, at every level of the game, can be seen, shared, and remembered.

For more information about XbotGo, the Falcon hardware, and the "Dare To Dream" campaign, visit www.xbotgo.com.

By PR Newswire

XbotGo

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
XbotGo Julián Alvarez global brand ambassador Youth sports visibility

Related Contents

Anua names Kendall Jenner as first-ever global brand ambassador

Anua names Kendall Jenner as first-ever global brand ambassador

Infinix names ITZY's Yuna as first global brand ambassador

Infinix names ITZY's Yuna as first global brand ambassador

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

Orbit launches Agent Builder to advance AI investment research for institutions

Orbit launches Agent Builder to advance AI investment research for institutions

GetGo campaigns for sustainable mobility as Singapore COE prices exceed S$100,000

GetGo campaigns for sustainable mobility as Singapore COE prices exceed S$100,000

Getac launches ZX80W rugged tablets with edge AI on ARM architecture

Getac launches ZX80W rugged tablets with edge AI on ARM architecture

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Galaxy Macau hosts sell-out UFC Fight Night to kick off UFC partnership

Galaxy Macau hosts sell-out UFC Fight Night to kick off UFC partnership

Handshake Finance raises S$500K pre-seed to build escrow-as-a-service in Singapore

Handshake Finance raises S$500K pre-seed to build escrow-as-a-service in Singapore

TrendAI launches Inception Program backed by AWS and GMI Cloud for secure AI

TrendAI launches Inception Program backed by AWS and GMI Cloud for secure AI

FOMO Pay to enable DuitNow QR payments in Singapore ahead of RTS Link launch

FOMO Pay to enable DuitNow QR payments in Singapore ahead of RTS Link launch

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020