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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FLOW trial shows semaglutide improves quality of life in diabetes and kidney disease patients

June 04, 2026 | 09:50
(0) user say
New findings from the landmark FLOW trial presented at the 63rd ERA Congress show that once-weekly semaglutide significantly improved health-related quality of life in adults with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

GLASGOW, Scotland, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New findings from the landmark FLOW trial, presented at the 63rd ERA Congress, show that once-weekly semaglutide significantly improved health-related quality of life in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), equivalent to around eight additional days in full health per year.

The trial previously demonstrated that semaglutide reduced the risk of major kidney disease events by 24% and all-cause mortality by 20% compared with placebo over a median treatment duration of 3.4 years. This new analysis provides complementary patient-centred evidence, showing that the benefits of semaglutide may extend beyond traditional clinical outcomes to how patients feel and function in everyday life.

For people living with both T2D and CKD, symptoms, treatment burden and reduced physical functioning can substantially affect day-to-day well-being, making quality of life an increasingly important treatment goal.

Among 3,533 randomised participants in the FLOW trial, 1,767 received semaglutide and 1,766 received placebo. Health-related quality of life was assessed using the EQ-5D-5L questionnaire, a patient-reported measure of health status and well-being covering mobility, self-care, usual activities, pain/discomfort, anxiety/depression, and overall health perception.

After two years of treatment, health utility scores – which range from 0 (death) to 1 (perfect health) – remained stable in the semaglutide group but declined in those receiving placebo. The estimated treatment difference of +0.021 (p=0.0001) corresponded to approximately eight additional days per year spent in full health.

Self-rated general health scores also improved with semaglutide but worsened with placebo, with a significant treatment difference of +2.15 (p<0.0001), again becoming worse over time with placebo while stable on semaglutide.

Four of the five areas assessed by the questionnaire (mobility, self-care, usual activities, and pain/discomfort) improved significantly with semaglutide compared with placebo. No significant difference was observed in anxiety/depression. Benefits were broadly consistent across patient subgroups.

"We were surprised by the extent of the quality-of-life benefits seen with semaglutide, because they were not only clinically meaningful but consistently experienced across multiple aspects of daily life, including physical functioning and overall well-being," said Professor Johannes Mann, study lead author.

"We were uncertain about quality-of-life outcomes because gastrointestinal side effects are common with GLP-1 receptor agonists," Prof. Mann furthered. "Our findings confirm that the benefits of semaglutide in chronic kidney disease extend beyond traditional clinical endpoints to subjective outcomes that matter directly to patients."

By PR Newswire

ERA Congress

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TagTag:
FLOW trial quality of life Healthrelated Quality Chronic kidney disease

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