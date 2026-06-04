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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

YY Group launches humanoid robot training lab in Singapore powered by NVIDIA

June 04, 2026 | 09:55
(0) user say
YY Group has advanced its AI training data strategy with the launch of a Singapore humanoid robot training lab powered by NVIDIA accelerated computing technology, alongside pilot robotics deployments.

SINGAPORE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) ("YY Group" or the "Company"), an AI-native workforce management platform and integrated facility management (IFM) provider operating across Asia and beyond, today announced the next stage of the AI training data strategy it introduced on April 22, 2026: the launch of its Humanoid Robotics Training Lab in Singapore, complemented by pilot deployments of humanoid robots in two of Singapore's leading commercial retail and hospitality facilities. Taken together, these initiatives form YY Group's "Human-Robot Co-Working" framework, the foundation of the Company's long-term plans for the commercialization of physical AI.

The Singapore lab will complement the Johor, Malaysia AI training and data collection facility YY Group announced in April. Both facilities will capture structured, real-world human activity data – drawing on the Company's network of over 500,000 workers across hospitality, food and beverage, facility maintenance, security and other service roles – and use that data to train and refine service robots for deployment alongside human workers in live service environments. The Singapore lab, which will operate on NVIDIA accelerated computing technology, will also serve as an exhibition space for client demonstrations.

To augment its training data capture and transition these robotic capabilities from the lab to the market, the Company is partnering with a prominent shopping mall and luxury hotel in Singapore to pilot humanoid robot deployments in real-world service settings. They will work side-by-side with human professionals, allowing the Company to gather operational data and physical-interaction telemetry to further refine robots' spatial awareness and task performance while also increasing human teams' efficiency.

Mike Fu, Chief Executive Officer of YY Group, commented: "Our Human-Robot Co-Working framework is built on a simple principle: robots handle repetitive and physically demanding tasks while human workers focus on higher-value service. With the Johor facility, Singapore lab and pilot deployments underway, we are not just training robots; we are building a collaborative ecosystem where human expertise and robotic precision benefit one another. We are turning a unique data advantage – a network of more than 500,000 workers across 12 countries – into a new generation of AI-enhanced workforce solutions that can be replicated at scale, tapping into higher-margin revenue opportunities while creating value for human workers and operators alike."

The Company's AI training data and automation initiatives advance the Agentic and Robotic Automation module of the four-module AI framework the Company outlined in its May 11, 2026 Strategic Update, positioning YY Group to serve clients with hybrid workforce models that combine human talent and automation to address chronic labor shortages, and to supply structured real-world datasets to technology companies developing robotics and AI systems. Consistent with the disciplined capital approach reaffirmed in the Strategic Update, these initiatives are supported by the Company's existing resources and do not alter its FY2026 revenue guidance of US$103 million to US$110 million or its path to profitability.

By PR Newswire

YY Group Holding Limited

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TagTag:
YY Group NVIDIA Training Data Strategy Robotics Deployments

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