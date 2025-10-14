FabriX Palais de Tokyo 2025: Multi-Sensory Showcase Debuts Paris Fashion Week

Tomorrow Was Archived (Imagery Installation)

Designer Alain Paul x Artist Liu Shuwei

2025 LVMH Prize finalist Alain Paul teams up with Shanghai-based artist Liu Shuwei, to explore time and emotion through illuminated lightbox installations, marrying Paul's dance-inspired tailoring with Liu's mastery of light and shadow.

Designer Caroline Hu x Choreographer Emma Portner

Caroline Hu, winner of the first BoF CHINA PRIZE, joins forces with celebrated choreographer Emma Portner in a dance-film hybrid blending Hu's romantic couture with Portner's boundary-pushing explorations of movement, identity, and solitude.

Designer Didu x AI Artist 0nastiia

Didu, known for designing BLACKPINK's "Deadline" World Tour costumes, collaborates with AI artist 0nastiia on a tarot-inspired, AI-generated visual narrative exploring empowerment, transformation, and mysticism through a digital lens.

Designer Kevin Germanier x Sculptor Ram2isflat (known as Ram2) (feat. Digital Technologist James Cao)

Kevin Germanier, acclaimed for his designs at the Paris Olympic Closing Ceremony, partners with 3D sculptor Ram2 and technologist James Cao to create a 4D-scanned couture experience, letting visitors interact with and step inside the artwork in real time.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 October 2025 - Organized by Hong Kong's renowned design hub PMQ, in partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM), Hong Kong's pioneering digital fashion house FabriX returns to Paris Fashion Week for the third time with its most ambitious project yet: "Tomorrow Was _____: Fragments of Tomorrow, Told Through Fashion."Imagining a world suspended between fading memories and speculative futures, the immersive exhibition invites fashion and culture enthusiasts to explore the paradox of past and future through the lens of creativity, technology, and collaboration. As curator, FabriX transforms the Palais de Tokyo into a multi-sensory canvas, merging fashion, art, and technology to spark dialogue across cultures and redefine what fashion storytelling can be. It is supported by Hong Kong's Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA).A Global Vision: Innovation Meets Storytelling"Tomorrow Was _____" harnesses AR try-ons, 4D visual creation, and AI storytelling to reimagine how fashion can be experienced. Beyond the runway, the showcase pushes the boundaries of collaboration, innovation, and cultural exchange—reflecting FabriX's growing influence in the global fashion scene and its commitment to reshaping fashion narratives for a new generation of consumers and audiences.Four Designer-Artist Duos, Four Distinct WorldsEach chapter in the exhibition is created by a visionary designer-artist pairing, blending disciplines from couture to choreography, and from photography to AI, to explore the question: What will fashion mean tomorrow?A Vibrant, Multi-Sensory Journey by Gary CardTo bring them all together, FabriX has enlisted renowned set designer Gary Card—famous for his immersive worlds for Dover Street Market, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Louis Vuitton—to craft a bold, futuristic set design. His signature vibrant grid system ties together all four duos' works into one unforgettable, multi-sensory narrative journey.Where Technology Meets CoutureAs a global leader in digital fashion innovation since 2022, FabriX integrates AR mirrors, interactive installations, and 4D visualisation to transform exhibitions into immersive playgrounds for the next generation of fashion lovers. Supported by Innsvx (Hong Kong), Style3D, and 4DV.ai (Hangzhou), the showcase celebrates the fusion of craftsmanship, culture, and cutting-edge technology—creating a story that audiences can see, touch, and even wear.Event DetailsExhibition: "Tomorrow Was _____: Fragments of Tomorrow, Told Through Fashion"Location: Point Perche, Palais de Tokyo, 13 Av. du Président Wilson, 75116 ParisDates: 29th September - 7th October, 2025Join FabriX as it unveils the future of fashion storytelling, shaping a new era where creativity, technology, and culture converge.

Webpage: https://www.pmq.org.hk/