FaatGo Legal Resources 2025: Four Tools Tackle Injury and Subsidy Claims

September 30, 2025 | 15:23
(0) user say
AI calculator estimates payouts within minutes, giving Hong Kong workers injury claim keywords and free app download.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 September 2025 - In recent years, work injury cases, traffic accident disputes, and driver subsidy applications have frequently emerged. Many workers and citizens often find themselves lost amid complicated procedures and insufficient information. To address this, the legal information platform "FaatGo" has officially launched four free resources: The Complete Guide to Work Injury Procedures, Traffic Accident Compensation Handbook, Driver Subsidy Application Handbook, and the interactive tool Work Injury Compensation Calculator. These resources aim to provide clear explanations, step-by-step processes, and practical tools to help the public understand their rights, manage procedures effectively, and avoid being misled.

Highlights of the Four Resources 1. The Complete Guide to Work Injury Procedures

Starting with "What counts as a work injury?", this article breaks down everything from the moment of injury: reporting procedures, how to describe injuries when seeking treatment, medical assessment processes, compensation items, and how to handle disputes.

2. Traffic Accident Compensation Handbook
A comprehensive guide to essential knowledge after a traffic accident, including police reporting, the full claims process, and details on compensation for medical expenses, loss of income, psychological harm, and family rights in fatal accidents.

3. Driver Subsidy Application Handbook
Designed for drivers and transport workers, this guide explains eligibility criteria, calculation methods, application steps, and common pitfalls—ensuring applicants don't miss out on benefits.

4. Work Injury Compensation Calculator
An innovative interactive tool that allows users to quickly estimate potential work injury compensation by inputting monthly salary, sick leave days, medical assessment percentage, and age at injury. It serves as a reference point for citizens to better understand their potential entitlements.

FaatGo's Mission FaatGo is dedicated to simplifying complex legal knowledge and making it accessible to the public. The platform ensures that citizens can quickly find answers when they need them most and take the right steps to protect their rights.

"From work injuries to traffic accidents and driver subsidy applications, FaatGo's goal is to make sure everyone can 'know what to do with just one click'—saving time, avoiding mistakes, and securing the protections they deserve," said the founder of FaatGo.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Faatgo.com

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

