EverHive Plants Flag in Singapore, Targets 3X Talent Surge

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EverHive, a global leader in contingent workforce Managed Service Provider (MSP) solutions, announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, going live across multiple countries with Singapore as its regional hub. This move reflects client growth and EverHive's commitment to delivering scalable, high-performance MSP programs worldwide.

The APAC contingent workforce is one of the largest and most dynamic in the world, valued at USD 1.8 trillion in 2024, according to Staffing Industry Analysts. Within this market, Statement of Work (SOW) contracts dominate at USD 1.29 trillion, accounting for more than 70% of the total, while temporary agency work alone is valued at USD 119.2 billion. Independent contractors, directly sourced temporary workers, and platform-related work make up the balance, underscoring both the scale and diversity of workforce models in the region.

"Our APAC launch marks a pivotal milestone in EverHive's journey to expand its global footprint," said Brandon Moreno, CEO of EverHive. "Establishing Singapore as our regional hub strengthens our ability to serve clients seamlessly across continents. This expansion builds on our strong foundation in North America and EMEA, empowering us to scale service excellence, deepen trusted partnerships, and deliver next-generation workforce strategies worldwide."

As one of the few truly independent global MSP providers, EverHive is uniquely positioned to help clients navigate complex regulatory environments, streamline contingent workforce operations, and accelerate business agility across borders—all while remaining supplier-neutral and partnership-driven. EverHive's 99.4% supplier adoption rate underscores its ability to execute at scale while fostering collaboration across the ecosystem.

This expansion strengthens EverHive's global footprint, with programs now spanning more than 40 countries across North America, EMEA, and APAC. From biotechnology and financial services to technology and gaming, EverHive continues to deliver measurable results for industries that demand agility and innovation.

