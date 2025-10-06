Euphie Clinic Kuala Lumpur 2025: First Anniversary Celebrations

Private consultations with Euphie's LCP-certified doctors, Dr Lily Ong and Dr Robin Koh, for personalised advice

Live demonstrations of Pico Majesty Laser and Cryotherapy (on hand only).

Complimentary skin analysis for a closer look at individual skin health

Exclusive anniversary rewards, including an event-exclusive door gift for the first 50 registered guests per outlet, lucky dip prizes, and beauty mini-games

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 October 2025 – Euphie Clinic and Euphie Skin Solutions, premium Malaysian destinations for advanced aesthetics and medical-grade facial care, are celebrating their first anniversary with two exclusive events this October. Guests are invited to join the festivities at Damansara Heights on 18 October 2025 and Damansara Uptown on 25 October 2025.Anniversary CelebrationsThe milestone will be marked with engaging activities designed to showcase Euphie's signature offerings. Guests can look forward to:These celebrations offer a rare opportunity to explore Euphie's premium treatments while enjoying a day of beauty, learning, and indulgence.Part of SL Aesthetic GroupEuphie is part of SL Aesthetic Group, a leading name in Singapore's medical aesthetics and wellness industry with a growing regional presence that now includes Malaysia."Our aim has always been to create spaces where clients feel supported and can trust in the treatments we provide. Opening Euphie in Malaysia allowed us to extend our expertise and introduce a concept that seamlessly combines medical aesthetics with spa wellness. This anniversary is not just a milestone, but a celebration of our clients who have journeyed with us from the beginning," said Dr Kelvin Chua, Founder of SL Aesthetic Group.The Vision of Dr Kelvin ChuaSL Aesthetic Group was founded by Dr Kelvin Chua, who began his medical training in Australia before opening his first clinic in Singapore in 2006. From one location, he has grown the Group into a respected regional network spanning medical aesthetics, skincare, hair, and wellness across Singapore and Malaysia.As part of this Group, Euphie carries forward the strengths and values that have shaped its success in Singapore – combining medical precision, continuous training, and a patient-first approach. Treatments and protocols are guided by Singapore's established expertise, with Euphie's local team trained to uphold the same standards.Guests can also experience signature innovations that the Group is known for, including the creation of the proprietary Fotona 6D treatment, alongside other advanced solutions like Pico Majesty Laser, bespoke facials, and customised skin programmes available exclusively at Euphie.Dr Chua's decision to expand into Kuala Lumpur reflects the city's dynamic market and the growing demand for safe, high-quality aesthetic solutions. His guiding philosophy remains consistent: to merge trusted medical care with a welcoming, spa-inspired environment where clients feel supported in every step of their journey.Join the CelebrationMark your calendar for Euphie's first anniversary at Damansara Heights on 18 October 2025 and Damansara Uptown on 25 October 2025. Spaces are limited — early RSVP is encouraged to secure a spot at these exclusive events.https://euphie.com.my/

